(KMAland) -- A busy day in KMAland sports with audio and video coverage from the Corner Conference Tournament and John J. Harris Invitational on tap. Find all video streams here.

View the full schedule in KMAland for Saturday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference Tournament (at Fremont-Mills)

3rd Place: Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills, 6:00 PM (B) AM 960 w/VIDEO

Championship: Stanton vs. East Mills, 6:00 PM (B) AM 960 w/VIDEO

Pride of Iowa Conference 

Bedford at Southeast Warren (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference Tournament 

Seymour at Moulton-Udell, 7:30 PM (G)

Mormon Trail vs. Moravia at Twin Cedars, 6:00 PM (G)

Orient-Macksburg at Murray, 7:30 PM (G)

Melcher-Dallas at Twin Cedars, 7:30 PM (B)

Seymour vs. Orient-Macksburg at Murray, 6:00 PM (B)

Diagonal at Moulton-Udell, 6:00 PM (B)

Non-Conference 

Glenwood vs. Sioux City East at Sokol Arena (G)

Glenwood vs. Lincoln Christian at Sokol Arena (B)

Harlan vs. Boys Town at Sokol Arena (G)

Harlan vs. Platteview at Sokol Arena (B)

Kuemper Catholic vs. Martensdale-St. Marys at Gilbert (B)

Lewis Central vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sokol Arena (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer (G)

Area Nebraska 

Falls City at Johnson County Central (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Weeping Water (G)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament  

Fort Calhoun vs. Arlington at Conestoga, 1:00 PM (G)

Logan View at Conestoga, 4:30 PM (G)

Logan View vs. Raymond Central at Conestoga, 2:45 PM (B)

Syracuse at Conestoga, 6:15 PM (B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central Invitational 

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

John J. Harris Invitational AM 960 w/VIDEO

IWCOA Girls State Tournament at Coralville

Bishop Heelan Catholic Tournament

Des Moines Lincoln Tournament 

Urbandale Duals Tournament 

Interstate 35 Tournament 

Ogden Tournament

OABCIG Tournament

Ankeny Tournament 

Lathrop Invitational 

Midland Empire Conference Tournament at Benton

Weeping Water Invitational (G)

Plattsmouth Tournament 

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at Ashland-Greenwood

