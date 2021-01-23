KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- A historical day on KMA Radio, including the finals of the John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational and the Corner Conference boys basketball tournament.

View the complete Saturday schedule in KMAland below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference

Creston at Atlantic (B)

Corner Conference Tournament (at Malvern) – On KMA-FM 99.1

3rd Place: Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills, 5:30 PM (B)

Championship: East Mills vs. Sidney, 7:30 PM (B)

Pride of Iowa Conference

Southeast Warren at Bedford (G/B)

Nodaway Valley at East Union (G/B)

Bluegrass Conference

Orient-Macksburg at Moulton-Udell (G)

Orient-Macksburg vs. Seymour at Moulton-Udell (B)

Prep Nebraska Classic (at D.J. Sokol Arena)

Harlan vs. Boys Town, 8:00 AM (B)

Harlan vs. Bishop Neumann, 9:20 AM (G)

Treynor vs. Bishop Neumann, 10:40 AM (B)

Tri-Center vs. Oakland-Craig, 4:10 PM (B)

Lewis Central vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 5:30 PM (G)

Glenwood vs. North Bend Central, 6:50 & 8:10 PM (B/G)

St. Albert vs. Norris, 9:30 PM (B)

Non-Conference

Kuemper Catholic vs. Webster City at Gilbert (B)

AHSTW at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (B)

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Roland-Story at Gilbert (B)

Johnston at Sioux City East (G)

Spencer at Sergeant Bluff-Luton (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lawton-Bronson (B)

Grand View Christian at Lamoni (G)

Area Missouri

West Nodaway at Albany (G/B)

Area Nebraska

Weeping Water at Lourdes Central Catholic (G)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament

Logan View vs. Conestoga at Raymond Central (G)

Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central (G)

Conestoga vs. Raymond Central at Fort Calhoun (B)

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun (B)

Nebraska Frontier Conference Tournament

Heartland Christian vs. Boys Town (G)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE

John J. Harris Invitational On KMA 960

Des Moines Lincoln Tournament (Glenwood, Sioux City East)

Bishop Heelan Catholic Tournament

Urbandale Tournament (Lewis Central, Underwood, Thomas Jefferson)

Colfax-Mingo Tournament (Treynor)

Interstate 35 Tournament (AHSTW, Southeast Warren, MSTM)

OABCIG Tournament (Audubon)

Alta Tournament (Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Ankeny Tournament (Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City North)

Brookfield (MO) Tournament (Moravia)

Lathrop (MO) Tournament (East Atchison)

Midland Empire Conference Tournament at Benton (Maryville)

Plattsmouth Tournament

David City Tournament (Nebraska City)

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament at Arlington (Ashland-Greenwood, Conestoga, Louisville, Syracuse)

Weeping Water Girls Invitational

Fairbury Tournament (Auburn, Falls City)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Atlantic, Carroll, Sioux City Metro at Lewis Central (B)

