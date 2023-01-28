(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has live streaming coverage from the Hawkeye Ten Conference wrestling finals. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Boyer Valley (G/B)
Bluegrass Conference Tournament
Championship: Ankeny Christian vs. Twin Cedars at Murray (G)
3rd Place: Diagonal vs. Melcher-Dallas at Murray (G)
Championship: Moravia s. Moron Trail at Murray (B)
3rd Place: Melcher-Dallas vs. Ankeny Christian at Murray (B)
Non-Conference
Abraham Lincoln at St. Albert (G/B)
Perry at Atlantic (B)
Kuemper Catholic at Sioux City North (G/B)
South Central Calhoun at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Nodaway Valley at Earlham (G/B)
West Harrison at Newell-Fonda (B)
Ar-We-Va at Storm Lake St. Mary’s (G/B)
Waukee Northwest at Sioux City West (G/B)
Western Christian at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G/B)
Hamilton Tournament
3rd: East Atchison vs. Lathrop (G)
North Platte Tournament
Championship: Platte Valley vs. West Platte (G)
3rd Place: North Andrew vs. North Platte (G)
Championship: Platte Valley vs. West Platte (B)
3rd Place: North Andrew vs. Mid-Buchanan (B)
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Championship: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Douglas County West (B)
3rd Place: Conestoga vs. Syracuse (B)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Red Oak at Tri-Center (G/B)
LeMars Tournament (G/B)
KMALAND BOYS WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Tournament at Clarinda On KMAX-Stream
East Mills Tournament
ACGC Invitational
Audubon Tournament
Maryville Tournament
Grand River Conference Tournament (at Bethany)
Benton Tournament
Raymond Central Tournament
Cedar Bluffs Tournament
Amherst Tournament
Boone Central Tournament
Doniphan-Trumbull Tournament