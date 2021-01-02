(KMAland) -- The second half of the basketball and wrestling season begins Saturday. Check out the full schedule in KMAland.
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic at St. Albert (G)
Non-Conference
Lewis Central at Indianola (G/B)
OABCIG at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)
Sioux City West at Skutt Catholic (G/B)
Moravia at Centerville (G/B)
Ankeny Christian Academy at Denver (B)
Area Missouri/Nebraska
Albany at Stanberry (G/B)
Falls City vs. Milford (G/B)
Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn (G/B)
Elmwood-Murdock at Oakland-Craig (G/B)
Johnson County Central at Tri County (G/B)
Conestoga at Douglas County West (G)
Syracuse at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)
Lourdes Central Catholic at Bishop Neumann (G/B)
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Invitational (Atlantic)
Sioux City North, Blair, Urbandale at Lewis Central
Creighton Prep Tournament (Underwood)
Pierce Tournament (Logan-Magnolia)
Nodaway Valley, Southeast Warren, Moberly at Central Decatur
Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Malcolm at Johnson County Central
Wood River Tournament (Syracuse)
Conestoga at Ord