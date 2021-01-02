KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- The second half of the basketball and wrestling season begins Saturday. Check out the full schedule in KMAland.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Hawkeye Ten Conference 

Atlantic at St. Albert (G)

Non-Conference  

Lewis Central at Indianola (G/B)

OABCIG at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Sioux City West at Skutt Catholic (G/B)

Moravia at Centerville (G/B)

Ankeny Christian Academy at Denver (B)

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

Albany at Stanberry (G/B)

Falls City vs. Milford (G/B)

Ashland-Greenwood at Auburn (G/B)

Elmwood-Murdock at Oakland-Craig (G/B)

Johnson County Central at Tri County (G/B)

Conestoga at Douglas County West (G)

Syracuse at Wilber-Clatonia (G/B)

Lourdes Central Catholic at Bishop Neumann (G/B)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont Invitational (Atlantic)

Sioux City North, Blair, Urbandale at Lewis Central 

Creighton Prep Tournament (Underwood)

Pierce Tournament (Logan-Magnolia)

Nodaway Valley, Southeast Warren, Moberly at Central Decatur 

Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Malcolm at Johnson County Central 

Wood River Tournament (Syracuse)

Conestoga at Ord

