KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- KMA Sports will be LIVE at the Rollin Dyer Invitational finals in Atlantic on Saturday. Check out the full schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE 

Non-Conference 

East Sac County at Kuemper Catholic (G/B)

AHSTW at Ballard (B)

Grand View Christian at Treynor (B)

Central Decatur at Davis County (G/B)

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at ACGC (G/B)

Abraham Lincoln at Elkhorn (G)

Thomas Jefferson at Mount Michael Benedictine (B)

Western Christian at Sioux City West (G/B)

Sioux City East at Omaha Burke (B)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Dakota Valley (G/B)

Ankeny Christian at Denver (B)

Moravia at Centerville (B)

Area Missouri 

Savannah at Bishop LeBlond (B)

Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Mound City (B)

Area Nebraska 

Nebraska City at Bishop LeBlond (B)

Johnson-Brock at Weeping Water (G/B)

Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B)

Conestoga at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)

Duchesne Academy at Louisville (G)

KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig (G/B)

Nodaway Valley, Southeast Warren at Lenox (G/B)

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Des Moines Hoover Invitational (B) (Atlantic)

Johnston Invitational (B) (Lewis Central)

Linn-Mar Invitational (B) (Sioux City Metro)

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Mid-Buchanan Tournament (B) (Shenandoah, East Atchison, Rock Port, Stanberry, North Andrew, Maryville)

Ottumwa Tournament (B) (Creston, Moravia)

West Central Valley Tournament (G) (Creston)

Logan-Magnolia Tournament (G/B)

Winterset Tournament (B) (Clarinda, Sidney, East Union, Southeast Warren)

Tri-Center Tournament (B)

Rollin Dyer Invitational at Atlantic (B) On KMAX-Stream

North Kansas City Tournament (B) (Riverside)

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament (B)

Omaha Northwest Tournament (B) 

Summerland NE Tournament (B)

Cameron Tournament (B) (Savannah)

Tri-County NE Duals (B) (Albany, Worth County, Auburn, Falls City, Weeping Water)

Beatrice Invitational (G) (Johnson County Central)

Malcolm Invitational (G/B) (Palmyra, Conestoga)

Aquinas Invitational (B) (Conestoga)

High Plains Tournament (B) (Syracuse)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.