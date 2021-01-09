(KMAland) -- It's a big slate of wrestling, basketball, bowling and more in KMAland for Saturday, including the Rollin Dyer Invitational on KMA 960.
Check out the complete schedule for Saturday below.
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Rollin Dyer Invitational at Atlantic On KMA 960
Winterset Tournament (Clarinda, Southwest Iowa, MSTM, East Union, SEW, TJ)
Crestwood Tournament (Creston/O-M)
Iowa City West Duals (Lewis Central)
Tri-Center Tournament
Mid-Buchanan Tournament (Bedford/Lenox, East Atchison, Rock Port, North Andrew, Maryville)
PCM Tournament (Central Decatur)
Van Buren Tournament (Wayne, Moravia)
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament
Sioux City East Tournament
Ogden Tournament (LeMars)
West Sioux Tournament (LeMars)
Oakland-Craig Tournament (Syracuse)
Malcolm Tournament (Palmyra)
Tri County Tournament (Auburn, Weeping Water)
Aquinas Catholic Duals (Conestoga)
Wilber-Clatonia Tournament (Johnson County Central, Louisville)
KMALAND BASKETBALL SCHEDULE
Mid-America Shootout
Fremont-Mills vs. Underwood (G/B), 10:00 AM
St. Albert vs. Treynor (G), 1:00 PM
St. Albert vs. Grand View Christian (B), 2:30 PM
Glenwood vs. Fremont (G), 4:00 PM
Glenwood vs. Plattsmouth (B), 5:30 PM
Lewis Central vs. Skutt Catholic (G), 7:00 PM
Lewis Central vs. Elkhorn North (B), 8:30 PM
Non-Conference
Essex at Red Oak (B)
East Sac County at Kuemper Catholic (G)
Clarke at Nodaway Valley (G/B)
Davis County at Central Decatur (G/B)
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at ACGC (G/B)
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Yankton (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Cherokee (B)
Estherville-Lincoln Central at Sioux City East (G)
Area Missouri
North Nodaway at Stewartsville-Osborn (G/B)
Area Nebraska
Falls City at Bishop LeBlond (B)
Plattsmouth at Elkhorn North (G)
Auburn vs. Savannah (B) at Bishop LeBlond
Johnson-Brock at Weeping Water (G/B)
Louisville vs. Mullen (G) at Broken Bow
Conestoga at Humboldt-TRS (G/B)
Fort Calhoun at Ashland-Greenwood (G/B) v
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Johnston Invitational (Lewis Central)
Des Moines Invitational (AL/TJ)
KMALAND BOWLING SCHEDULE
Shenandoah at Denison-Schleswig
Harlan at Creston
Nodaway Valley/Southeast Warren at Lenox