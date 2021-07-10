(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A baseball tournament trail action picks up in a big way with a combined four games from Sidney and Treynor on the air Saturday. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Class 1A District 8 — First Round
Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian
Twin Cedars vs. Montezuma (at Ankeny Christian)
BGM at Lynnville-Sully
Melcher-Dallas vs. North Mahaska (at Lynnville-Sully)
Class 1A District 9 — First Round
Tri-County at New London
Keota vs. Danville (at New London)
Winfield-Mt. Union at Sigourney
Moravia vs. Burlington Notre Dame (at Sigourney)
Class 1A District 10 — First Round
Seymour at Martensdale-St. Marys
Southeast Warren vs. Mormon Trail (at Martensdale-St. Marys)
Lamoni vs. Murray (at Mount Ayr)
Wayne at Mount Ayr
Class 1A District 12 — First Round
Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Colo-Nesco vs. Madrid (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)
Baxter at Ogden
Collins-Maxwell vs. Earlham (at Ogden)
Class 1A District 13 — First Round
Griswold at CAM
Bedford vs. Southwest Valley (at CAM)
East Union at Lenox
Nodaway Valley vs. Orient-Macksburg (at Lenox)
Class 1A District 14 — First Round
Essex at St. Albert
Stanton vs. Riverside (at St. Albert)
East Mills vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (at Sidney) On KMA 960, 5:00 PM
Fremont-Mills at Sidney On KMA 960, 7:00 PM
Class 1A District 15 — First Round
IKM-Manning at Tri-Center
West Harrison vs. Ar-We-Va (at Tri-Center)
Boyer Valley at Logan-Magnolia
Woodbine vs. Audubon (at Logan-Magnolia)
Class 1A District 16 — First Round
Whiting at Kingsley-Pierson
Lawton-Bronson vs. River Valley (at Kingsley-Pierson)
West Monona at Woodbury Central
Akron-Westfield vs. Westwood (at Woodbury Central)
Class 2A District 13 — First Round
Central Decatur vs. Albia (at Pella Christian)
Chariton at Pella Christian
Class 2A District 15 — First Round
Shenandoah vs. AHSTW (at Treynor) On KMA-FM 99.1, 2:00 PM
Red Oak at Treynor On KMA-FM 99.1, 4:00 PM
Class 2A District 16 — First Round
Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU (at OABCIG)
East Sac County at OABCIG
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season
Non-Conference
Dowling Catholic at Lewis Central
Ankeny Centennial at Sioux City North
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail
Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals
LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Webster City at Boone
Class 4A Region 2 — Semifinals
Denison-Schleswig at Harlan
Creston at Winterset
Class 5A Region 1 — Semifinals
Sioux City North at Fort Dodge
Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East
Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals
Abraham Lincoln at Johnston
Ames at Southeast Polk