(KMAland) -- Class 1A and 2A baseball tournament trail action picks up in a big way with a combined four games from Sidney and Treynor on the air Saturday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail 

Class 1A District 8 — First Round 

Grand View Christian at Ankeny Christian

Twin Cedars vs. Montezuma (at Ankeny Christian)

BGM at Lynnville-Sully

Melcher-Dallas vs. North Mahaska (at Lynnville-Sully)

Class 1A District 9 — First Round 

Tri-County at New London

Keota vs. Danville (at New London)

Winfield-Mt. Union at Sigourney

Moravia vs. Burlington Notre Dame (at Sigourney)

Class 1A District 10 — First Round 

Seymour at Martensdale-St. Marys

Southeast Warren vs. Mormon Trail (at Martensdale-St. Marys)

Lamoni vs. Murray (at Mount Ayr)

Wayne at Mount Ayr

Class 1A District 12 — First Round

Glidden-Ralston at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Colo-Nesco vs. Madrid (at Coon Rapids-Bayard)

Baxter at Ogden

Collins-Maxwell vs. Earlham (at Ogden)

Class 1A District 13 — First Round 

Griswold at CAM

Bedford vs. Southwest Valley (at CAM)

East Union at Lenox

Nodaway Valley vs. Orient-Macksburg (at Lenox)

Class 1A District 14 — First Round 

Essex at St. Albert

Stanton vs. Riverside (at St. Albert)

East Mills vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (at Sidney) On KMA 960, 5:00 PM

Fremont-Mills at Sidney On KMA 960, 7:00 PM

Class 1A District 15 — First Round 

IKM-Manning at Tri-Center

West Harrison vs. Ar-We-Va (at Tri-Center)

Boyer Valley at Logan-Magnolia

Woodbine vs. Audubon (at Logan-Magnolia)

Class 1A District 16 — First Round 

Whiting at Kingsley-Pierson

Lawton-Bronson vs. River Valley (at Kingsley-Pierson)

West Monona at Woodbury Central 

Akron-Westfield vs. Westwood (at Woodbury Central)

Class 2A District 13 — First Round 

Central Decatur vs. Albia (at Pella Christian)

Chariton at Pella Christian

Class 2A District 15 — First Round 

Shenandoah vs. AHSTW (at Treynor) On KMA-FM 99.1, 2:00 PM 

Red Oak at Treynor On KMA-FM 99.1, 4:00 PM

Class 2A District 16 — First Round 

Missouri Valley vs. MVAOCOU (at OABCIG)

East Sac County at OABCIG

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE — Regular Season

Non-Conference 

Dowling Catholic at Lewis Central

Ankeny Centennial at Sioux City North 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail 

Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals 

LeMars at Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Webster City at Boone

Class 4A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Denison-Schleswig at Harlan

Creston at Winterset 

Class 5A Region 1 — Semifinals 

Sioux City North at Fort Dodge

Thomas Jefferson at Sioux City East 

Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals 

Abraham Lincoln at Johnston

Ames at Southeast Polk

