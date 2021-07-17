KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- It’s 1A and 2A district final night in the state of Iowa, and KMA Sports has broadcast from Underwood and Neola.

Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE — Tournament Trail

Class 1A/2A District Finals 

1A-10: Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys

1A-12: Ogden at Coon Rapids-Bayard

1A-13: Lenox at CAM

1A-14: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at St. Albert

1A-15: Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center On KMA 960, 7:00 PM 

2A-15: Clarinda at Underwood On KMA-FM 99.1, 7:00 PM 

2A-16: Panorama at Kuemper Catholic

