(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has tournament trail baseball coverage from Treynor, Tabor and Lenox on Saturday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below. 

Start times are 7:00 unless otherwise specified.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 1A District 9 — First Round

Moulton-Udell at Moravia

Twin Cedars vs. North Mahaska (at Moravia), 5:00 PM

Iowa Class 1A District 11 — First Round

Melcher-Dallas at Lynnville-Sully

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Southeast Warren (at Lynnville-Sully), 5:00 PM

Murray at Ankeny Christian

Wayne at Grand View Christian, 5:00 PM

Iowa Class 1A District 12 — First Round

Panorama at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Mormon Trail at Mount Ayr

ACGC at Lenox On KMAX-Stream 

Bedford vs. East Union (at Lenox), 5:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

Iowa Class 1A District 13 — First Round 

IKM-Manning vs. Glidden-Ralston (at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton), 5:00 PM

Audubon at Alta-Aurelia

Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Iowa Class 1A District 14 — First Round

Ar-We-Va at Woodbury Central

CAM vs. Earlham (at Coon Rapids-Bayard), 5:00 PM

Griswold at Tri-Center

Stanton vs. Southwest Valley (at Tri-Center), 5:00 PM

Iowa Class 1A District 15 — First Round

Riverside vs. East Mills (at Fremont-Mills), 5:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @d2mart)

St. Albert vs. Essex (at Iowa Western Community College), 12:00 PM

Sidney at Fremont-Mills On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @d2mart)

Iowa Class 1A District 16 — First Round 

Logan-Magnolia vs. Lawton-Bronson (at Gehlen Catholic), 5:00 PM

Woodbine vs. Westwood (at Woodbury Central), 5:00 PM

Iowa Class 2A District 11 — First Round

Nodaway Valley vs. Chariton (at Interstate 35), 5:00 PM

Iowa Class 2A District 16 — First Round

Shenandoah vs. AHSTW (at Treynor), 5:00 PM On KMA 960 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Missouri Valley at Treynor On KMA 960 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)

Non-Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central (DH)

Ankeny Centennial at Sioux City North (DH)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD 

Carlisle Tournament 

Creston vs. Van Meter, 2:00 PM

Creston vs. Carlisle, 3:40 PM

Missouri River Conference 

Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

