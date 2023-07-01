(KMAland) -- KMA Sports has tournament trail baseball coverage from Treynor, Tabor and Lenox on Saturday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
Start times are 7:00 unless otherwise specified.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 1A District 9 — First Round
Moulton-Udell at Moravia
Twin Cedars vs. North Mahaska (at Moravia), 5:00 PM
Iowa Class 1A District 11 — First Round
Melcher-Dallas at Lynnville-Sully
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Southeast Warren (at Lynnville-Sully), 5:00 PM
Murray at Ankeny Christian
Wayne at Grand View Christian, 5:00 PM
Iowa Class 1A District 12 — First Round
Panorama at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Mormon Trail at Mount Ayr
ACGC at Lenox On KMAX-Stream
Bedford vs. East Union (at Lenox), 5:00 PM On KMAX-Stream
Iowa Class 1A District 13 — First Round
IKM-Manning vs. Glidden-Ralston (at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton), 5:00 PM
Audubon at Alta-Aurelia
Boyer Valley at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Iowa Class 1A District 14 — First Round
Ar-We-Va at Woodbury Central
CAM vs. Earlham (at Coon Rapids-Bayard), 5:00 PM
Griswold at Tri-Center
Stanton vs. Southwest Valley (at Tri-Center), 5:00 PM
Iowa Class 1A District 15 — First Round
Riverside vs. East Mills (at Fremont-Mills), 5:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @d2mart)
St. Albert vs. Essex (at Iowa Western Community College), 12:00 PM
Sidney at Fremont-Mills On KMA-FM 99.1 (Twitter: @d2mart)
Iowa Class 1A District 16 — First Round
Logan-Magnolia vs. Lawton-Bronson (at Gehlen Catholic), 5:00 PM
Woodbine vs. Westwood (at Woodbury Central), 5:00 PM
Iowa Class 2A District 11 — First Round
Nodaway Valley vs. Chariton (at Interstate 35), 5:00 PM
Iowa Class 2A District 16 — First Round
Shenandoah vs. AHSTW (at Treynor), 5:00 PM On KMA 960 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Missouri Valley at Treynor On KMA 960 (Twitter: @TrevMaeder96)
Non-Conference
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Lewis Central (DH)
Ankeny Centennial at Sioux City North (DH)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Carlisle Tournament
Creston vs. Van Meter, 2:00 PM
Creston vs. Carlisle, 3:40 PM
Missouri River Conference
Sioux City West at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)