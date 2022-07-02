KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- A busy day of district baseball with broadcasts from Treynor, Council Bluffs, Woodbine and Anita. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Class 1A District 2 — First Round

Essex at Woodbine, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

Fremont-Mills vs. Riverside at Woodbine, 5:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

East Mills at St. Albert, 7:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

Sidney vs. West Harrison at St. Albert, 5:00 PM On KMA-FM 99.1

Class 1A District 12 — First Round 

Moulton-Udell at Sigourney, 7:00 PM

Melcher-Dallas vs. Wayne at Sigourney, 5:00 PM

Seymour at Moravia, 7:00 PM

Southeast Warren vs. Twin Cedars at Moravia, 5:00 PM

Class 1A District 13 — First Round 

Baxter at Ankeny Christian, 7:00 PM

Madrid vs. Collins-Maxwell, 5:00 PM

Murray at Ogden, 7:00 PM

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Earlham at Ogden, 5:00 PM

Class 1A District 14 — First Round 

Bedford at CAM, 7:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

Lenox vs. Mormon Trail at CAM, 5:00 PM On KMAX-Stream

Southwest Valley at Mount Ayr, 7:00 PM

Lamoni vs. East Union at Mount Ayr, 5:00 PM

Class 1A District 15 — First Round 

Griswold at Tri-Center, 7:00 PM

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Logan-Magnolia at Tri-Center, 5:00 PM

AHSTW at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 7:00 PM

Audubon vs. Stanton at Coon Rapids-Bayard, 5:00 PM

Class 1A District 16 — First Round 

River Valley at Kingsley-Pierson, 7:00 PM

IKM-Manning vs. Ar-We-Va at Kingsley-Pierson, 5:00 PM

Glidden-Ralston at Woodbury Central, 7:00 PM

Boyer Valley vs. Newell-Fonda at Woodbury Central, 5:00 PM

Class 2A District 14 — First Round 

Central Decatur at Nodaway Valley, 7:00 PM

Pleasantville vs. PCM at Nodaway Valley, 5:00 PM

Class 2A District 15 — First Round 

Red Oak vs. Missouri Valley at Treynor, 5:00 PM On KMA 960

Shenandoah at Treynor, 7:00 PM On KMA 960

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (DH)

Non-Conference 

Sioux City North at Ankeny Centennial (DH)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference 

Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West (DH)

Carlisle Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic vs. Van Meter

Kuemper Catholic vs. Carlisle

