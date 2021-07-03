KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Several KMAland softball teams are in action on Saturday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Carlisle Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic vs. Van Meter

Kuemper Catholic vs. Carlisle

Storm Lake Tournament 

Treynor vs. River Valley, 1:00 PM

Treynor vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:00 PM

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Newell-Fonda, 9:00 AM

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Ridge View, 1:00 PM

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

Mount Ayr Classic 

Lenox vs. Centerville, 1:00 PM

Lenox vs. Interstate 35, 4:00 PM

Mount Ayr vs. Murray, 2:30 PM

Mount Ayr vs. Centerville, 5:30 PM

Murray vs. Interstate 35, 11:30 AM

