(KMAland) -- Several KMAland softball teams are in action on Saturday. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Carlisle Tournament
Kuemper Catholic vs. Van Meter
Kuemper Catholic vs. Carlisle
Storm Lake Tournament
Treynor vs. River Valley, 1:00 PM
Treynor vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 5:00 PM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Newell-Fonda, 9:00 AM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Ridge View, 1:00 PM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Mount Ayr Classic
Lenox vs. Centerville, 1:00 PM
Lenox vs. Interstate 35, 4:00 PM
Mount Ayr vs. Murray, 2:30 PM
Mount Ayr vs. Centerville, 5:30 PM
Murray vs. Interstate 35, 11:30 AM