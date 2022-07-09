(KMAland) -- Plenty more baseball and softball along the tournament trail, including broadcasts from Atlantic, Kimballton, Clarinda and Creston. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1A District Championships
2: West Harrison at Woodbine
12: Moravia at Sigourney
13: Ogden at Ankeny Christian
14: Lamoni at CAM
15: Coon Rapids-Bayard at Tri-Center
Class 2A District Championships
15: Treynor at Clarinda On KMA-FM 99.1
16: OABCIG at Kuemper Catholic
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1A Region 3 — Semifinal
Fremont-Mills at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton On KMA-FM 99.1
Class 3A Region 2 — Semifinals
Greene County at Saydel
Harlan at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Class 3A Region 4 — Semifinals
Chariton at Williamsburg
Clarinda at Atlantic On AM 960
Class 4A Region 1 — Semifinals
Denison-Schleswig at Dallas Center-Grimes
Spencer at Bishop Heelan Catholic
Class 4A Region 2 — Semifinals
North Polk at Indianola
Glenwood at Creston On KMAX-Stream
Class 5A Region 1 — Semifinals
Des Moines Roosevelt at Waukee Northwest
Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson
Class 5A Region 2 — Semifinals
Sioux City North at Fort Dodge
Sioux City East at Ames