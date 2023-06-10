(KMAland) -- It's another busy Saturday of KMAland baseball and softball. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Bluegrass Conference
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell
Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Moulton-Udell)
Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell
Carroll Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Saydel
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Carroll/Algona
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Sidney
MOC-Floyd Valley at Lewis Central
Denison-Schleswig vs. Underwood (at Werner Park)
Denison-Schleswig vs. Woodbury Central (at Werner Park)
Harlan vs. Carlisle (at Iowa Central)
Harlan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (at Iowa Central)
Tri-Center at Stanton
Central Decatur vs. Hinton (at ACGC)
Bedford at ACGC
Sioux Center at Sioux City West
Sioux City North at Fort Dodge
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Carlisle (at Iowa Central)
Moravia vs. Collins-Maxwell (at Madrid)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
John Stephens Classic (at Creston)
Clarinda vs. Ankeny
Clarinda vs. East Union
Clarinda vs. Knoxville
Atlantic vs. Clarke
Atlantic vs. Bondurant-Farrar
Creston vs. Dallas Center-Grimes
Creston vs. Mount Ayr
Mount Ayr vs. Saydel
Lenox vs. Clarke
Lenox vs. Bondurant-Farrar
OABCIG Tournament
Denison-Schleswig vs. Roland-Story
Denison-Schleswig vs. East Sac County/OABCIG
Riverside Tournament
Riverside vs. Sidney
Sidney vs. Thomas Jefferson
East Mills vs. Thomas Jefferson
East Mills vs. Riverside
Van Meter Tournament
Treynor vs. St. Edmond
Treynor vs. Van Meter
Webster City Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Carlisle
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Pella Christian
Spirit Lake Tournament
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Central Springs
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. North Union
Moulton-Udell Tournament
Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell
Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail (at Moulton-Udell)
Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell
Non-Conference
Kuemper Catholic at Glidden-Ralston (DH)
St. Albert at AHSTW
Tri-Center at Stanton
Sioux City East vs. Spencer (at WDM Valley)
Sioux City East vs. Des Moines East (at WDM Valley)
Sioux City West at Mason City