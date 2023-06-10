KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- It's another busy Saturday of KMAland baseball and softball. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Bluegrass Conference 

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas (at Moulton-Udell)

Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell

Carroll Tournament 

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Saydel

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Carroll/Algona

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Sidney

MOC-Floyd Valley at Lewis Central

Denison-Schleswig vs. Underwood (at Werner Park)

Denison-Schleswig vs. Woodbury Central (at Werner Park)

Harlan vs. Carlisle (at Iowa Central)

Harlan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (at Iowa Central)

Tri-Center at Stanton 

Central Decatur vs. Hinton (at ACGC)

Bedford at ACGC

Sioux Center at Sioux City West

Sioux City North at Fort Dodge

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Carlisle (at Iowa Central)

Moravia vs. Collins-Maxwell (at Madrid)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

John Stephens Classic (at Creston)

Clarinda vs. Ankeny

Clarinda vs. East Union

Clarinda vs. Knoxville

Atlantic vs. Clarke

Atlantic vs. Bondurant-Farrar

Creston vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

Creston vs. Mount Ayr

Mount Ayr vs. Saydel

Lenox vs. Clarke 

Lenox vs. Bondurant-Farrar

OABCIG Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig vs. Roland-Story

Denison-Schleswig vs. East Sac County/OABCIG

Riverside Tournament 

Riverside vs. Sidney

Sidney vs. Thomas Jefferson

East Mills vs. Thomas Jefferson

East Mills vs. Riverside

Van Meter Tournament 

Treynor vs. St. Edmond

Treynor vs. Van Meter

Webster City Tournament 

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Carlisle

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Pella Christian

Spirit Lake Tournament 

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Central Springs

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. North Union

Moulton-Udell Tournament 

Mormon Trail at Moulton-Udell

Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail (at Moulton-Udell)

Melcher-Dallas at Moulton-Udell

Non-Conference 

Kuemper Catholic at Glidden-Ralston (DH)

St. Albert at AHSTW

Tri-Center at Stanton

Sioux City East vs. Spencer (at WDM Valley)

Sioux City East vs. Des Moines East (at WDM Valley)

Sioux City West at Mason City

