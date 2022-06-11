KMAland Sports Schedule
(KMAland) -- It's a big and busy schedule of KMAland baseball and softball for Saturday. Check out the full slate below. 

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Corner Conference 

Essex at Stanton

Non-Conference 

Sidney at Shenandoah

Treynor at St. Albert

Bedford at Clarke

Sioux City West at Sioux Center

Johnson at Sioux City East

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Triangular 

Harlan vs. Carlisle

Harlan vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Carlisle

ACGC Tournament 

Lenox vs. ACGC

Central Decatur vs. Hinton

Winners/Losers

Martensdale-St. Marys Triangular

Mount Ayr at Martensdale-St. Marys

Mount Ayr vs. Interstate 35

Interstate 35 at Martensdale-St. Marys

Carroll Tournament 

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Southeast Polk

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Carroll or Saydel

Madrid Tournament 

Moravia vs. Madrid

Moravia vs. TBD

Moulton-Udell Tournament 

Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail

Moulton-Udell vs. Seymour

Winners & Losers

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Essex at Stanton

Non-Conference 

ACGC at Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

John Stephens Classic (at Creston)

Clarinda vs. Nodaway Valley

Clarinda vs. Central Decatur

Atlantic vs. Knoxville

Atlantic vs. Nodaway Valley

Creston vs. Lenox

Creston vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

Lenox vs. Clarke

Mount Ayr vs. Ankeny

Mount Ayr vs. Bondurant-Farrar

Central Decatur vs. Dallas Center-Grimes

Woodward-Granger Tournament 

Lewis Central vs. Winterset

Underwood vs. Ogden

Underwood vs. Woodward-Granger

OABCIG Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig vs. Newell-Fonda

Denison-Schleswig vs. TBD

Riverside Tournament 

East Mills vs. Riverside

East Mills vs. Thomas Jefferson

Sidney vs. Thomas Jefferson

Sidney vs. Riverside

Van Meter Tournament 

Treynor vs. St. Edmond

Treynor vs. Van Meter

East Union Tournament 

East Union vs. Orient-Macksburg

East Union vs. West Central Valley or Des Moines North

Orient-Macksburg vs. West Central Valley or Des Moines North

Webster City Tournament 

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Webster City

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Carlisle

Des Moines Lincoln Tournament 

Sioux City West vs. Des Moines Lincoln

Sioux City West

Moulton-Udell Tournament 

Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas

Melcher-Dallas vs. Moulton-Udell

Mormon Trail vs. Moulton-Udell

