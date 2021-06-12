(KMAland) -- It’s a big day of high school baseball and softball action on Saturday. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Essex at Stanton
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Sidney
Johnston at Lewis Central
Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson
Clarke at Bedford
Sioux City East at Southeast Polk
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Carlisle (DH)
Carroll Tournament
Southwest Valley vs. Carroll, 10:00 AM
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Saydel, 12:15 PM
Consolation & Championship, 2:30 & 4:45 PM
Martensdale-St. Marys Triangular
Mount Ayr vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, 10:00 AM
Mount Ayr vs. Interstate 35, 12:00 PM
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Interstate 35, 2:00 PM
Madrid Tournament
Moravia vs. Madrid, 10:00 AM
Ankeny Christian vs. Southeast Valley, 12:00 PM
Consolation & Championship, 2:00 PM & 4:00 PM
Moulton-Udell Tournament
Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell
Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas
Consolation & Championship
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Corner Conference
Essex at Stanton
Non-Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at ACGC
John Stephens Classic
Clarinda vs. Lenox, 8:30 AM
Clarinda vs. Murray, 12:00 PM
Atlantic vs. Mount Ayr, 9:45 AM
Atlantic vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3:00 PM
Creston vs. Murray, 3:30 PM
Creston vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 8:15 PM
Nodaway Valley vs. Clarke, 8:00 AM
Lenox vs. Clarke, 11:30 AM
Nodaway Valley vs. Bondurant-Farrar, 1:15 PM
Mount Ayr vs. Knoxville, 1:45 PM
Central Decatur vs. Washington, 5:15 PM
Central Decatur vs. Earlham, 7:00 PM
Woodward-Granger Tournament
Lewis Central vs. Ogden, 10:00 AM
Riverside Tournament
East Mills vs. Thomas Jefferson, 10:45 AM
East Mills vs. Bedford, 12:30 PM
Sidney vs. Bedford, 2:00 PM
Sidney vs. Riverside, 3:45 PM
Riverside vs. Thomas Jefferson, 9:00 AM
Van Meter Tournament
Treynor vs. South Hamilton, 2:00 PM
Treynor vs. Van Meter, 4:00 PM
Webster City Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Webster City, 11:00 AM
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Carlisle, 1:00 PM
Moulton-Udell Tournament
Seymour vs. Mormon Trail
Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell
Moulton-Udell vs. Mormon Trail
Northwood-Kensett Tournament
Melcher-Dallas vs. Northwood-Kensett
Melcher-Dallas vs. Lake Mills
Montezuma Tournament
Moravia vs. Montezuma, 10:00 AM
Moravia vs. GMG, 12:00 PM