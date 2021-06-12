KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- It’s a big day of high school baseball and softball action on Saturday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Essex at Stanton

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Sidney

Johnston at Lewis Central

Tri-Center at Thomas Jefferson

Clarke at Bedford

Sioux City East at Southeast Polk

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Carlisle (DH)

Carroll Tournament 

Southwest Valley vs. Carroll, 10:00 AM

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Saydel, 12:15 PM

Consolation & Championship, 2:30 & 4:45 PM

Martensdale-St. Marys Triangular 

Mount Ayr vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, 10:00 AM

Mount Ayr vs. Interstate 35, 12:00 PM

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Interstate 35, 2:00 PM

Madrid Tournament 

Moravia vs. Madrid, 10:00 AM

Ankeny Christian vs. Southeast Valley, 12:00 PM

Consolation & Championship, 2:00 PM & 4:00 PM

Moulton-Udell Tournament 

Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell

Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas

Consolation & Championship 

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Corner Conference 

Essex at Stanton

Non-Conference 

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at ACGC

John Stephens Classic  

Clarinda vs. Lenox, 8:30 AM

Clarinda vs. Murray, 12:00 PM

Atlantic vs. Mount Ayr, 9:45 AM

Atlantic vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3:00 PM

Creston vs. Murray, 3:30 PM

Creston vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 8:15 PM

Nodaway Valley vs. Clarke, 8:00 AM

Lenox vs. Clarke, 11:30 AM

Nodaway Valley vs. Bondurant-Farrar, 1:15 PM

Mount Ayr vs. Knoxville, 1:45 PM

Central Decatur vs. Washington, 5:15 PM

Central Decatur vs. Earlham, 7:00 PM

Woodward-Granger Tournament 

Lewis Central vs. Ogden, 10:00 AM

Riverside Tournament 

East Mills vs. Thomas Jefferson, 10:45 AM

East Mills vs. Bedford, 12:30 PM

Sidney vs. Bedford, 2:00 PM

Sidney vs. Riverside, 3:45 PM

Riverside vs. Thomas Jefferson, 9:00 AM

Van Meter Tournament 

Treynor vs. South Hamilton, 2:00 PM

Treynor vs. Van Meter, 4:00 PM

Webster City Tournament 

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Webster City, 11:00 AM

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Carlisle, 1:00 PM

Moulton-Udell Tournament 

Seymour vs. Mormon Trail

Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell

Moulton-Udell vs. Mormon Trail

Northwood-Kensett Tournament 

Melcher-Dallas vs. Northwood-Kensett

Melcher-Dallas vs. Lake Mills

Montezuma Tournament 

Moravia vs. Montezuma, 10:00 AM

Moravia vs. GMG, 12:00 PM

