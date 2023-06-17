(KMAland) -- Check out a busy Saturday KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Bedford at Clarinda
Woodbury Central at Underwood
Mid-Prairie at Treynor
Logan-Magnolia at Westwood
Logan-Magnolia vs. Boyer Valley (at Westwood)
Martensdale-St. Marys at Moravia (DH)
LeMars vs. Dowling Catholic (at Briar Cliff)
Sioux City North vs. Dowling Catholic (at Briar Cliff)
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Dowling Catholic (at Briar Cliff)
Battle of the Bluffs
ADM at Glenwood, 9:00 AM
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood, 1:00 PM
Maquoketa at St. Albert, 1:00 PM
Independence at Lewis Central, 12:00 PM
Waukee at Lewis Central, 8:00 AM
Des Moines Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 10:00 AM
Bettendorf at Thomas Jefferson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. ADM (at Glenwood), 11:00 AM
Bettendorf at Abraham Lincoln, 12:00 PM
Waukee Northwest at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City East vs. Des Moines Lincoln (at Thomas Jefferson), 12:00 PM
Sioux City East vs. Waukee Northwest (at Abraham Lincoln)
West Harrison Tournament
Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills
West Harrison vs. Whiting
3rd/4th & Championship
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
West Marshall Tournament
Shenandoah vs. West Marshall
Shenandoah vs. East Marshall
Denison-Schleswig Tournament
Glenwood vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Glenwood vs. Greene County
Denison-Schleswig vs. Greene County
Denison-Schleswig vs. Ridge View
Logan-Magnolia vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Logan-Magnolia vs. Pocahantas Area
Oskaloosa Tournament
Creston vs. Sigourney
Creston vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Wayne vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Wayne vs. Albia
Fort Dodge Tournament
Atlantic vs. Newell-Fonda
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. St. Edmond
Atlantic vs. Winterset/Central Springs
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Columbus Catholic/Mid-Prairie
Griswold Tournament
Griswold vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Mount Ayr
Griswold vs. Mount Ayr
Audubon/ACGC Tournament
Audubon vs. Ogden
Treynor vs. MVAOCOU
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. ACGC
Missouri Valley receives BYE
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
AHSTW vs. Webster City, 9:00 AM
AHSTW vs. Grinnell, 12:30 PM
AHSTW vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, 4:00 PM
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Webster City, 10:45 AM
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Grinnell, 5:45 PM
Orient-Macksburg Tournament
Melcher-Dallas vs. Murray
Lenox vs. Orient-Macksburg
East Union vs. Melcher-Dallas
Orient-Macksburg vs. Mormon Trail
Murray vs. East Union
Mormon Trail vs. Lenox
5th/6th, 3rd/4th, 1st/2nd
Non-Conference
Whiting at Sioux City West
Moravia vs. GMG (at Montezuma)
Moravia at Montezuma