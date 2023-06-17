KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Check out a busy Saturday KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference 

Bedford at Clarinda

Woodbury Central at Underwood

Mid-Prairie at Treynor

Logan-Magnolia at Westwood

Logan-Magnolia vs. Boyer Valley (at Westwood)

Martensdale-St. Marys at Moravia (DH)

LeMars vs. Dowling Catholic (at Briar Cliff)

Sioux City North vs. Dowling Catholic (at Briar Cliff)

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Dowling Catholic (at Briar Cliff)

Battle of the Bluffs 

ADM at Glenwood, 9:00 AM

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Glenwood, 1:00 PM

Maquoketa at St. Albert, 1:00 PM

Independence at Lewis Central, 12:00 PM

Waukee at Lewis Central, 8:00 AM

Des Moines Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson, 10:00 AM

Bettendorf at Thomas Jefferson

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. ADM (at Glenwood), 11:00 AM

Bettendorf at Abraham Lincoln, 12:00 PM

Waukee Northwest at Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City East vs. Des Moines Lincoln (at Thomas Jefferson), 12:00 PM

Sioux City East vs. Waukee Northwest (at Abraham Lincoln)

West Harrison Tournament 

Sidney vs. Fremont-Mills

West Harrison vs. Whiting

3rd/4th & Championship

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

West Marshall Tournament

Shenandoah vs. West Marshall

Shenandoah vs. East Marshall

Denison-Schleswig Tournament 

Glenwood vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Glenwood vs. Greene County

Denison-Schleswig vs. Greene County

Denison-Schleswig vs. Ridge View

Logan-Magnolia vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Logan-Magnolia vs. Pocahantas Area

Oskaloosa Tournament

Creston vs. Sigourney

Creston vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Wayne vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Wayne vs. Albia

Fort Dodge Tournament 

Atlantic vs. Newell-Fonda

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. St. Edmond

Atlantic vs. Winterset/Central Springs

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Columbus Catholic/Mid-Prairie

Griswold Tournament 

Griswold vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton vs. Mount Ayr

Griswold vs. Mount Ayr

Audubon/ACGC Tournament 

Audubon vs. Ogden

Treynor vs. MVAOCOU

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. ACGC

Missouri Valley receives BYE

Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament

AHSTW vs. Webster City, 9:00 AM

AHSTW vs. Grinnell, 12:30 PM

AHSTW vs. Martensdale-St. Marys, 4:00 PM

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Webster City, 10:45 AM

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Grinnell, 5:45 PM

Orient-Macksburg Tournament 

Melcher-Dallas vs. Murray

Lenox vs. Orient-Macksburg

East Union vs. Melcher-Dallas

Orient-Macksburg vs. Mormon Trail

Murray vs. East Union

Mormon Trail vs. Lenox

5th/6th, 3rd/4th, 1st/2nd

Non-Conference 

Whiting at Sioux City West

Moravia vs. GMG (at Montezuma)

Moravia at Montezuma

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.