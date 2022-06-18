KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Plenty of baseball and softball on a hot Saturday along the KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Battle of the Bluffs 

North Polk at Glenwood

ADM at Glenwood

Winterset at Lewis Central

Waukee at Lewis Central

Solon at St. Albert

Webster City at St. Albert

Waukee Northwest at Abraham Lincoln

Bettendorf at Abraham Lincoln

Des Moines Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Waukee at Lewis Central

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Winterset at Lewis Central

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. ADM at Glenwood

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. North Polk at Glenwood

Sioux City East vs. Bettendorf at Abraham Lincoln

Sioux City East vs. Waukee Northwest at Abraham Lincoln 

Sioux City North vs. Des Moines Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson

West Harrison Tournament 

Sidney vs. Whiting

Whiting at West Harrison

Boyer Valley Tournament 

Logan-Magnolia vs. Westwood

Logan-Magnolia at Boyer Valley

Westwood at Boyer Valley

Ridge View Tournament 

Sioux City West

Bluegrass Conference 

Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas

Non-Conference 

East Mills at Clarinda

Moravia at Martensdale-St. Marys (DH)

Interstate 35 at Southeast Warren

OABCIG at Woodbine

ACGC at Woodbine

Colo-Nesco at Melcher-Dallas

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah Tournament

Shenandoah vs. Stanton

Shenandoah vs. Fremont-Mills

Shenandoah vs. Missouri Valley

Fremont-Mills vs. Missouri Valley

Stanton vs. Missouri Valley

Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills

Denison-Schleswig Tournament 

Glenwood vs. Ridge View

Glenwood vs. Logan-Magnolia

Denison-Schleswig vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Denison-Schleswig vs. Pocahontas Area

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Pocahontas Area

Oskaloosa Tournament 

Creston vs. Oskaloosa

Creston vs. North Butler

Wayne vs. Albia

Wayne vs. North Butler

Fort Dodge Tournament 

Sioux City East vs. St. Edmond

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Atlantic

Heelan or Atlantic vs. Sioux City East or St. Edmond

Heelan or Atlantic vs. Sioux City East or St. Edmond

Griswold Tournament 

Griswold vs. Mount Ayr

Griswold vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Mount Ayr vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament 

Essex vs. AHSTW

Essex vs. Webster City

Essex vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

AHSTW vs. Martensdale-St. Marys

AHSTW vs. Webster City

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Webster City

ACGC Tournament 

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. ACGC

Treynor vs.  Boyer Valley

Audubon vs. Panorama

Southwest Valley vs. MVAOCOU

Orient-Macksburg Tournament 

East Union vs. Murray

Orient-Macksburg vs. Murray or East Union

Lenox vs. Melcher-Dallas

Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail

Lenox vs. Melcher-Dallas

East Union or Murray vs. East Union or Murray or Orient-Macksburg

Waukee Northwest Tournament 

Abraham Lincoln vs. Waukee Northwest

Abraham Lincoln vs. Southeast Polk

West Sioux Tournament 

Sioux City West vs. Unity Christian

Sioux City West vs. North Union

Montezuma Tournament 

Moravia vs. Montezuma

Moravia vs. GMG

Bluegrass Conference 

Twin Cedars at Lamoni

Non-Conference 

Interstate 35 at Southeast Warren

Centerville at Moulton-Udell

