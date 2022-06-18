(KMAland) -- Plenty of baseball and softball on a hot Saturday along the KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Battle of the Bluffs
North Polk at Glenwood
ADM at Glenwood
Winterset at Lewis Central
Waukee at Lewis Central
Solon at St. Albert
Webster City at St. Albert
Waukee Northwest at Abraham Lincoln
Bettendorf at Abraham Lincoln
Des Moines Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Waukee at Lewis Central
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Winterset at Lewis Central
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. ADM at Glenwood
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. North Polk at Glenwood
Sioux City East vs. Bettendorf at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City East vs. Waukee Northwest at Abraham Lincoln
Sioux City North vs. Des Moines Lincoln at Thomas Jefferson
West Harrison Tournament
Sidney vs. Whiting
Whiting at West Harrison
Boyer Valley Tournament
Logan-Magnolia vs. Westwood
Logan-Magnolia at Boyer Valley
Westwood at Boyer Valley
Ridge View Tournament
Sioux City West
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian at Melcher-Dallas
Non-Conference
East Mills at Clarinda
Moravia at Martensdale-St. Marys (DH)
Interstate 35 at Southeast Warren
OABCIG at Woodbine
ACGC at Woodbine
Colo-Nesco at Melcher-Dallas
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Shenandoah Tournament
Shenandoah vs. Stanton
Shenandoah vs. Fremont-Mills
Shenandoah vs. Missouri Valley
Fremont-Mills vs. Missouri Valley
Stanton vs. Missouri Valley
Stanton vs. Fremont-Mills
Denison-Schleswig Tournament
Glenwood vs. Ridge View
Glenwood vs. Logan-Magnolia
Denison-Schleswig vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Denison-Schleswig vs. Pocahontas Area
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs Pocahontas Area
Oskaloosa Tournament
Creston vs. Oskaloosa
Creston vs. North Butler
Wayne vs. Albia
Wayne vs. North Butler
Fort Dodge Tournament
Sioux City East vs. St. Edmond
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Atlantic
Heelan or Atlantic vs. Sioux City East or St. Edmond
Griswold Tournament
Griswold vs. Mount Ayr
Griswold vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Mount Ayr vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
Essex vs. AHSTW
Essex vs. Webster City
Essex vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
AHSTW vs. Martensdale-St. Marys
AHSTW vs. Webster City
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Webster City
ACGC Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. ACGC
Treynor vs. Boyer Valley
Audubon vs. Panorama
Southwest Valley vs. MVAOCOU
Orient-Macksburg Tournament
East Union vs. Murray
Orient-Macksburg vs. Murray or East Union
Lenox vs. Melcher-Dallas
Melcher-Dallas vs. Mormon Trail
East Union or Murray vs. East Union or Murray or Orient-Macksburg
Waukee Northwest Tournament
Abraham Lincoln vs. Waukee Northwest
Abraham Lincoln vs. Southeast Polk
West Sioux Tournament
Sioux City West vs. Unity Christian
Sioux City West vs. North Union
Montezuma Tournament
Moravia vs. Montezuma
Moravia vs. GMG
Bluegrass Conference
Twin Cedars at Lamoni
Non-Conference
Interstate 35 at Southeast Warren
Centerville at Moulton-Udell