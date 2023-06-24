(KMAland) -- There's plenty happening on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Brent Prange Classic
Clarinda vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (at Saydel), 10:00 AM
Clarinda vs. Alta-Aurelia (at Saydel), 12:15 PM
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Fort Dodge (at Ankeny Centennial), 12:15 PM
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Bettendorf (at Ankeny Centennial), 2:30 PM
Sioux City East vs. North Scott (at Ankeny), 2:30 PM
Sioux City East at Ankeny, 4:45 PM
Non-Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at St. Albert
Woodbine at Kuemper Catholic
Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Roosevelt
Sioux City West at Dowling Catholic
Sioux City West vs. Davenport Central (at Dowling Catholic)
Moravia vs. Van Buren County (at Albia)
Moravia at Albia
Ankeny Christian at Clarke
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Pella Christian Tournament
Clarinda vs. Des Moines Christian, 10:15 AM
Clarinda vs. Pella Christian, 12:00 PM
Roland-Story Tournament
Glenwood vs. Roland-Story, 12:30 PM
Glenwood vs. Bondurant-Farrar, 3:00 PM
Kuemper Tournament
Treynor vs. Kuemper Catholic, 10:00 AM
Lewis Central vs. Carroll, 10:00 AM
Winners & Losers, 12:00 PM
Brian Erbe Classic (at Cedar Rapids Washington)
Creston vs. Iowa City West, 12:00 PM
Creston vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 3:30 PM
Spencer Tournament
Denison-Schleswig vs. LeMars, 1:00 PM
Denison-Schleswig vs. Spencer, 11:00 AM
LeMars vs. Newell-Fonda
Fremont-Mills Tournament
Fremont-Mills vs. Southwest Valley, 9:00 AM
Southwest Valley vs. Tri-Center, 10:40 AM
Fremont-Mills vs. Tri-Center, 12:20 PM
Woodbine Tournament
Essex vs. Logan-Magnolia, 10:00 AM
Essex vs. IKM-Manning, 11:45 AM
Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbury Central, 11:45 AM
IKM-Manning vs. MVAOCOU, 1:30 PM
Woodbine vs. MVAOCOU, 10:00 AM
Woodbine vs. Woodbury Central, 1:30 PM
Washington Tournament
Griswold vs. West Burlington, 2:15 PM
Griswold vs. Davenport Assumption, 4:00 PM
Nodaway Valley Tournament
Orient-Macksburg vs. Earlham
Nodaway Valley vs. AHSTW
CAM vs. Orient-Macksburg/Earlham
Orient-Macksburg/Earlham vs. Nodaway Valley/AHSTW
CAM/Orient-Macksburg/Earlham vs. Nodaway Valley/AHSTW
Orient-Macksburg/Earlham/Nodaway Valley/AHSTW vs. CAM/Orient-Macksburg/Earlham
Melcher-Dallas Tournament
Melcher-Dallas vs. Montezuma, 9:00 AM
Seymour vs. West Central Valley, 10:45 AM
Losers, 12:30 PM
Winners, 2:15 PM
Non-Conference
Des Moines Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)
Moravia at Sigourney (DH)