(KMAland) -- There's plenty happening on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Brent Prange Classic

Clarinda vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard (at Saydel), 10:00 AM

Clarinda vs. Alta-Aurelia (at Saydel), 12:15 PM

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Fort Dodge (at Ankeny Centennial), 12:15 PM

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Bettendorf (at Ankeny Centennial), 2:30 PM

Sioux City East vs. North Scott (at Ankeny), 2:30 PM

Sioux City East at Ankeny, 4:45 PM

Non-Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at St. Albert

Woodbine at Kuemper Catholic

Abraham Lincoln at Des Moines Roosevelt

Sioux City West at Dowling Catholic

Sioux City West vs. Davenport Central (at Dowling Catholic)

Moravia vs. Van Buren County (at Albia)

Moravia at Albia

Ankeny Christian at Clarke

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Pella Christian Tournament 

Clarinda vs. Des Moines Christian, 10:15 AM

Clarinda vs. Pella Christian, 12:00 PM

Roland-Story Tournament 

Glenwood vs. Roland-Story, 12:30 PM

Glenwood vs. Bondurant-Farrar, 3:00 PM

Kuemper Tournament 

Treynor vs. Kuemper Catholic, 10:00 AM

Lewis Central vs. Carroll, 10:00 AM

Winners & Losers, 12:00 PM

Brian Erbe Classic (at Cedar Rapids Washington)

Creston vs. Iowa City West, 12:00 PM

Creston vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson, 3:30 PM

Spencer Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig vs. LeMars, 1:00 PM

Denison-Schleswig vs. Spencer, 11:00 AM

LeMars vs. Newell-Fonda

Fremont-Mills Tournament 

Fremont-Mills vs. Southwest Valley, 9:00 AM

Southwest Valley vs. Tri-Center, 10:40 AM

Fremont-Mills vs. Tri-Center, 12:20 PM

Woodbine Tournament 

Essex vs. Logan-Magnolia, 10:00 AM

Essex vs. IKM-Manning, 11:45 AM

Logan-Magnolia vs. Woodbury Central, 11:45 AM

IKM-Manning vs. MVAOCOU, 1:30 PM

Woodbine vs. MVAOCOU, 10:00 AM

Woodbine vs. Woodbury Central, 1:30 PM

Washington Tournament 

Griswold vs. West Burlington, 2:15 PM

Griswold vs. Davenport Assumption, 4:00 PM

Nodaway Valley Tournament 

Orient-Macksburg vs. Earlham

Nodaway Valley vs. AHSTW

CAM vs. Orient-Macksburg/Earlham

Orient-Macksburg/Earlham vs. Nodaway Valley/AHSTW

CAM/Orient-Macksburg/Earlham vs. Nodaway Valley/AHSTW

Orient-Macksburg/Earlham/Nodaway Valley/AHSTW vs. CAM/Orient-Macksburg/Earlham

Melcher-Dallas Tournament 

Melcher-Dallas vs. Montezuma, 9:00 AM

Seymour vs. West Central Valley, 10:45 AM

Losers, 12:30 PM

Winners, 2:15 PM

Non-Conference 

Des Moines Lincoln at Sioux City West (DH)

Moravia at Sigourney (DH)

