(KMAland) -- There's plenty of softball and baseball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday. Check it out below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Brent Prange Classic
Clarinda vs. Alta-Aurelia at Saydel
Clarinda vs. Bettendorf at Saydel
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Ankeny Centennial at Johnston
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Ankeny at Ankeny
Sioux City East vs. Pleasant Valley at Johnston
Sioux City East vs. Waverly-Shell Rock at Johnston
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Ankeny Centennial at Johnston
Carroll Tournament
Kuemper Catholic vs. Pocahontas Area
Kuemper Catholic vs. Spencer or Ridge View
Non-Conference
Shenandoah at Essex
Thomas Jefferson at Treynor
Central Decatur at Albia
Clarke at Ankeny Christian
Moravia at Albia
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Roland-Story Tournament
Glenwood vs. Bondurant-Farrar
Glenwood vs. Colo-NESCO
Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tournament
Creston vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Creston vs. Iowa City West
Carroll Tournament
Kuemper Catholic vs. Treynor
Carroll vs. Lewis Central
Winners/Losers
Kuemper Catholic vs. Lewis Central (previously suspended game)
Spencer Tournament
Denison-Schleswig vs. Spencer
Denison-Schleswig vs. Sheldon
LeMars vs. Newell-Fonda
LeMars vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Washington Tournament
Griswold vs. Davenport Assumption
Griswold vs. Washington
Fremont-Mills Tournament
Fremont-Mills vs. Tri-Center
Southwest Valley vs. East Union
Winners & Losers
Nodaway Valley Tournament
AHSTW vs. CAM
AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley
Nodaway Valley vs. CAM
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Earlham
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Orient-Macksbur
Orient-Macksburg vs. Earlham
Indianola Classic
Southeast Warren vs. Winterset
Southeast Warren vs. Interstate 35
Westwood Tournament
Woodbine vs. West Monona
Woodbine vs. Kingsley-Pierson
Pella Christian Tournament
Twin Cedars vs. Pella Christian
Twin Cedars vs. Des Moines Christian
Melcher-Dallas Tournament