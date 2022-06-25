KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- There's plenty of softball and baseball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday. Check it out below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Brent Prange Classic

Clarinda vs. Alta-Aurelia at Saydel

Clarinda vs. Bettendorf at Saydel

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Ankeny Centennial at Johnston

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Ankeny at Ankeny

Sioux City East vs. Pleasant Valley at Johnston

Sioux City East vs. Waverly-Shell Rock at Johnston

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Ankeny Centennial at Johnston

Carroll Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic vs. Pocahontas Area

Kuemper Catholic vs. Spencer or Ridge View

Non-Conference 

Shenandoah at Essex

Thomas Jefferson at Treynor

Central Decatur at Albia

Clarke at Ankeny Christian

Moravia at Albia

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Roland-Story Tournament 

Glenwood vs. Bondurant-Farrar

Glenwood vs. Colo-NESCO

Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tournament 

Creston vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Creston vs. Iowa City West

Carroll Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic vs. Treynor

Carroll vs. Lewis Central

Winners/Losers

Kuemper Catholic vs. Lewis Central (previously suspended game)

Spencer Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig vs. Spencer

Denison-Schleswig vs. Sheldon

LeMars vs. Newell-Fonda

LeMars vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Washington Tournament 

Griswold vs. Davenport Assumption

Griswold vs. Washington

Fremont-Mills Tournament 

Fremont-Mills vs. Tri-Center

Southwest Valley vs. East Union

Winners & Losers

Nodaway Valley Tournament 

AHSTW vs. CAM

AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley

Nodaway Valley vs. CAM

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Earlham

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Orient-Macksbur

Orient-Macksburg vs. Earlham

Indianola Classic 

Southeast Warren vs. Winterset

Southeast Warren vs. Interstate 35

Westwood Tournament 

Woodbine vs. West Monona

Woodbine vs. Kingsley-Pierson

Pella Christian Tournament 

Twin Cedars vs. Pella Christian

Twin Cedars vs. Des Moines Christian

Melcher-Dallas Tournament

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.