(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Non-Conference 

Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton 

Southwest Valley at Southeast Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard at Carlisle 

North Mahaska at Twin Cedars

Ankeny Christian at Interstate 35

Kuemper Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic vs. Pocahontas Area, 10:00 AM

Kuemper Catholic vs. Ridge View, 3:00 PM

Ankeny Tournament  

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Carlisle, 4:45 PM

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Bettendorf, 2:30 PM

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Ankeny, 4:45 PM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference 

Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)

Roland-Story Tournament 

Glenwood vs. Saydel, 8:00 AM

Glenwood vs. AGWSR, 10:00 AM

Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tournament 

Creston vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Creston vs. Iowa City West

Bedford Tournament 

East Mills vs. Griswold, 11:00 AM

East Mills vs. Bedford, 5:00 PM

Griswold vs. Bedford, 12:30 PM

Stanton vs. East Mills, 2:00 PM

Stanton vs. Griswold, 3:30 PM

Stanton vs. Bedford, 9:00 AM

Nodaway Valley Tournament 

Riverside vs. Grand View Christian, 12:00 PM

Riverside vs. Orient-Macksburg, 1:30 PM

AHSTW vs. Earlham, 9:00 AM

AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley, 10:30 AM

Nodaway Valley vs. CAM, 9:00 AM

CAM vs. Earlham, 10:30 AM

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Orient-Macksburg, 12:00 PM

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Grand View Christian, 1:30 PM

Collins-Maxwell Tournament 

Central Decatur vs. Pella, 10:45 AM

Central Decatur vs. Collins-Maxwell, 12:30 PM

Melcher-Dallas Tournament 

Southeast Warren vs. West Central Valley 

Melcher-Dallas vs. Seymour

Losers & Winners

Washington Tournament 

Wayne vs. West Burlington, 2:15 PM

Wayne vs. Washington, 5:45 PM

Westwood Tournament 

Woodbine vs. Gehlen Catholic, 12:15 PM

Woodbine vs. West Monona, 2:00 PM

Moravia Tournament

