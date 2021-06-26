(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Lewis Central at Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Southwest Valley at Southeast Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard at Carlisle
North Mahaska at Twin Cedars
Ankeny Christian at Interstate 35
Kuemper Tournament
Kuemper Catholic vs. Pocahontas Area, 10:00 AM
Kuemper Catholic vs. Ridge View, 3:00 PM
Ankeny Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Carlisle, 4:45 PM
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Bettendorf, 2:30 PM
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Ankeny, 4:45 PM
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln at Bishop Heelan Catholic (DH)
Roland-Story Tournament
Glenwood vs. Saydel, 8:00 AM
Glenwood vs. AGWSR, 10:00 AM
Cedar Rapids Jefferson Tournament
Creston vs. Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Creston vs. Iowa City West
Bedford Tournament
East Mills vs. Griswold, 11:00 AM
East Mills vs. Bedford, 5:00 PM
Griswold vs. Bedford, 12:30 PM
Stanton vs. East Mills, 2:00 PM
Stanton vs. Griswold, 3:30 PM
Stanton vs. Bedford, 9:00 AM
Nodaway Valley Tournament
Riverside vs. Grand View Christian, 12:00 PM
Riverside vs. Orient-Macksburg, 1:30 PM
AHSTW vs. Earlham, 9:00 AM
AHSTW vs. Nodaway Valley, 10:30 AM
Nodaway Valley vs. CAM, 9:00 AM
CAM vs. Earlham, 10:30 AM
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Orient-Macksburg, 12:00 PM
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Grand View Christian, 1:30 PM
Collins-Maxwell Tournament
Central Decatur vs. Pella, 10:45 AM
Central Decatur vs. Collins-Maxwell, 12:30 PM
Melcher-Dallas Tournament
Southeast Warren vs. West Central Valley
Melcher-Dallas vs. Seymour
Losers & Winners
Washington Tournament
Wayne vs. West Burlington, 2:15 PM
Wayne vs. Washington, 5:45 PM
Westwood Tournament
Woodbine vs. Gehlen Catholic, 12:15 PM
Woodbine vs. West Monona, 2:00 PM
Moravia Tournament