(KMAland) -- It's a massive day of baseball, softball and soccer on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday.

Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri River Conference 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH)

Non-Conference 

Treynor at Red Oak

Missouri Valley at Clarinda

Logan-Magnolia vs. MVAOCOU (at Woodbine)

Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine

MVAOCOU at Woodbine

CYO Tournament (at Briar Cliff)

St. Albert vs. Remsen, St. Mary’s

St. Albert vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

CYO Tournament (at Carroll)

Kuemper Catholic vs. St. Edmond

Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Perry

Ankeny Christian vs. Indianola

Winners/Losers

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament 

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Kee

Bedford vs. Pleasantville

Consolation/Championship

Missouri State Tournament (at Ozark)

Class 5 State Championship: Festus vs. St. Francis Borgia, 1:00 PM

Class 5 State Third Place: Webb City vs. Ft. Zumwalt South, 10:00 AM

Class 6 State Championship: Francis Howell vs. Liberty North, 7:00 PM

Class 6 State Third Place: Jackson vs. Nixa, 4:00 PM

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls State Tournament (at Des Moines)

Class 1A State Championship: Gilbert vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 12:00 PM

Class 2A State Championship: Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3:00 PM

Class 3A State Championship: WDM Valley vs. Johnston, 6:00 PM

Iowa Boys State Tournament (at Des Moines)

Class 1A State Championship: Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Western Christian, 10:00 AM

Class 2A State Championship: Assumption vs. Gilbert, 1:00 PM

Class 3A State Championship: Norwalk vs. Iowa City Liberty, 4:00 PM

Class 4A State Championship: Iowa City West vs. Johnston, 7:00 PM

Missouri Girls State Tournament (at Fenton)

Class 1 State Championship: Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Villa Duchesne, 11:00 AM

Class 1 Third Place: Saxony Lutheran vs. Bishop LeBlond, 10:00 AM

Class 2 State Championship: St. Pius X (Kansas City) vs. Clayton, 4:00 PM

Class 2 Third Place: Whitfield vs. Pleasant Hill, 2:30 PM

Class 3 State Championship: Smithville vs. Ft. Zumwalt South, 1:30 PM

Class 3 Third Place: Ursuline Academy vs. Union, 12:00 PM

Class 4 State Championship: Nerinx Hall vs. Liberty North

Class 4 Third Place: Lafayette (Wildwood) vs. Kickapoo

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Atlantic Tournament  

Clarinda vs. Carroll

Clarinda vs. Abraham Lincoln

Red Oak vs. Carroll

Red Oak vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Harlan vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Harlan vs. Abraham Lincoln 

Harlan vs. Carroll

Atlantic vs. Abraham Lincoln

Atlantic vs. Earlham

Atlantic vs. Underwood

Lewis Central vs. Earlham

Lewis Central vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central

Lewis Central vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Underwood vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central

Perry Tournament 

Glenwood vs. Van Meter

Glenwood vs. Perry/Webster City

CYO Tournament 

St. Albert vs. Bishop Garrigan

Kuemper Catholic vs. Gehlen Catholic

St. Albert vs. Kuemper Catholic/Gehlen Catholic

Kuemper Catholic vs. St. Albert/Bishop Garrigan

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Remsen, St. Mary’s 

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge

Storm Lake Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig vs. Storm Lake

AHSTW vs. Harris-Lake Park

Consolation/Championship

Missouri Valley Tournament 

Fremont-Mills vs. Essex

Fremont-Mills vs. Missouri Valley

Fremont-Mills vs. Woodbine

Essex vs. Woodbine

Essex vs. Missouri Valley

Missouri Valley vs. Woodbine

Southwest Valley Tournament 

Southwest Valley vs. CAM

Griswold vs. East Mills 

Winners/Losers

Davis County Mustang Classic

Wayne vs. Moravia

Consolation: Wayne/Moravia vs. Davis County/New London

Championship: Wayne/Moravia vs. Davis County/New London

Murray Tournament 

Melcher-Dallas vs. Lamoni

Melcher-Dallas vs. East Union

Lamoni vs. East Union

Central Decatur vs. Orient-Macksburg

Central Decatur vs. Murray

Orient-Macksburg vs. Murray

Interstate 35 Tournament 

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Clarke

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Interstate 35

West Central Valley Tournament 

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. West Central Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Eagle Grove

Sioux City West Tournament

Sioux City West vs. River Valley

Sioux City West vs. South O’Brien

Sheldon Tournament 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux Center

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn

