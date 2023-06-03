(KMAland) -- It's a massive day of baseball, softball and soccer on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday.
Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Missouri River Conference
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Abraham Lincoln (DH)
Non-Conference
Treynor at Red Oak
Missouri Valley at Clarinda
Logan-Magnolia vs. MVAOCOU (at Woodbine)
Logan-Magnolia at Woodbine
MVAOCOU at Woodbine
CYO Tournament (at Briar Cliff)
St. Albert vs. Remsen, St. Mary’s
St. Albert vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
CYO Tournament (at Carroll)
Kuemper Catholic vs. St. Edmond
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Perry
Ankeny Christian vs. Indianola
Winners/Losers
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Kee
Bedford vs. Pleasantville
Consolation/Championship
Missouri State Tournament (at Ozark)
Class 5 State Championship: Festus vs. St. Francis Borgia, 1:00 PM
Class 5 State Third Place: Webb City vs. Ft. Zumwalt South, 10:00 AM
Class 6 State Championship: Francis Howell vs. Liberty North, 7:00 PM
Class 6 State Third Place: Jackson vs. Nixa, 4:00 PM
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls State Tournament (at Des Moines)
Class 1A State Championship: Gilbert vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 12:00 PM
Class 2A State Championship: Waverly-Shell Rock vs. Dallas Center-Grimes, 3:00 PM
Class 3A State Championship: WDM Valley vs. Johnston, 6:00 PM
Iowa Boys State Tournament (at Des Moines)
Class 1A State Championship: Gladbrook-Reinbeck vs. Western Christian, 10:00 AM
Class 2A State Championship: Assumption vs. Gilbert, 1:00 PM
Class 3A State Championship: Norwalk vs. Iowa City Liberty, 4:00 PM
Class 4A State Championship: Iowa City West vs. Johnston, 7:00 PM
Missouri Girls State Tournament (at Fenton)
Class 1 State Championship: Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Villa Duchesne, 11:00 AM
Class 1 Third Place: Saxony Lutheran vs. Bishop LeBlond, 10:00 AM
Class 2 State Championship: St. Pius X (Kansas City) vs. Clayton, 4:00 PM
Class 2 Third Place: Whitfield vs. Pleasant Hill, 2:30 PM
Class 3 State Championship: Smithville vs. Ft. Zumwalt South, 1:30 PM
Class 3 Third Place: Ursuline Academy vs. Union, 12:00 PM
Class 4 State Championship: Nerinx Hall vs. Liberty North
Class 4 Third Place: Lafayette (Wildwood) vs. Kickapoo
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Atlantic Tournament
Clarinda vs. Carroll
Clarinda vs. Abraham Lincoln
Red Oak vs. Carroll
Red Oak vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Harlan vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Harlan vs. Abraham Lincoln
Harlan vs. Carroll
Atlantic vs. Abraham Lincoln
Atlantic vs. Earlham
Atlantic vs. Underwood
Lewis Central vs. Earlham
Lewis Central vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
Lewis Central vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Underwood vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
Perry Tournament
Glenwood vs. Van Meter
Glenwood vs. Perry/Webster City
CYO Tournament
St. Albert vs. Bishop Garrigan
Kuemper Catholic vs. Gehlen Catholic
St. Albert vs. Kuemper Catholic/Gehlen Catholic
Kuemper Catholic vs. St. Albert/Bishop Garrigan
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Remsen, St. Mary’s
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. St. Edmond, Fort Dodge
Storm Lake Tournament
Denison-Schleswig vs. Storm Lake
AHSTW vs. Harris-Lake Park
Consolation/Championship
Missouri Valley Tournament
Fremont-Mills vs. Essex
Fremont-Mills vs. Missouri Valley
Fremont-Mills vs. Woodbine
Essex vs. Woodbine
Essex vs. Missouri Valley
Missouri Valley vs. Woodbine
Southwest Valley Tournament
Southwest Valley vs. CAM
Griswold vs. East Mills
Winners/Losers
Davis County Mustang Classic
Wayne vs. Moravia
Consolation: Wayne/Moravia vs. Davis County/New London
Championship: Wayne/Moravia vs. Davis County/New London
Murray Tournament
Melcher-Dallas vs. Lamoni
Melcher-Dallas vs. East Union
Lamoni vs. East Union
Central Decatur vs. Orient-Macksburg
Central Decatur vs. Murray
Orient-Macksburg vs. Murray
Interstate 35 Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Clarke
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Interstate 35
West Central Valley Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. West Central Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Eagle Grove
Sioux City West Tournament
Sioux City West vs. River Valley
Sioux City West vs. South O’Brien
Sheldon Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux Center
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn