(KMAland) -- Two KMAland soccer teams go for state championships, and there is a hefty baseball and softball slate for Saturday's KMAland Sports Schedule.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Non-Conference
Clarinda, Red Oak, Missouri Valley at Treynor
Sioux City West at Lewis Central
Woodbine, MVAOCOU at Logan-Magnolia
Ar-We-Va at IKM-Manning
Riverside at CAM
Bedford, Pleasantville at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Ottumwa at Mount Ayr
CYO Tournament
Kuemper Catholic vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Kuemper Catholic vs. St. Edmond or Remsen St. Mary’s
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. St. Edmond or Remsen St. Mary’s
Heelan Tournament
St. Albert vs. Gehlen Catholic
St. Albert vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Gehlen Catholic
Wayne Tournament
Wayne vs. Mormon Trail
Wayne vs. Interstate 35
Mormon Trail vs. Interstate 35
Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Perry
Lamoni vs. Des Moines Christian
Winners/Losers
Missouri State Tournament
Class 5 State Championship: Platte County vs. Festus
Class 5 State Consolation: Ft. Zumwalt East vs. Willard
Class 6 State Championship: Liberty North vs. Blue Springs South
Class 6 State Consolation: Lindbergh vs. Francis Howell
STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
Iowa Girls State Tournament
Class 1A State Championship: Davenport Assumption vs. Des Moines Christian, 10:00 AM
Class 2A State Championship: Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, 12:30 PM
Class 3A State Championship: Abraham Lincoln vs. Ankeny Centennial, 3:00 PM Follow @TrevMaeder96
Iowa Boys State Tournament
Class 1A State Championship: Western Christian vs. Davenport Assumption, 1:00 PM
Class 2A State Championship: Pella vs. Lewis Central, 3:30 PM Follow @nickstavas
Class 3A State Championship: Waukee Northwest vs. Pleasant Valley, 6:00 PM
Missouri Girls State Tournament
Class 1 State Championship: Whitfield vs. St. Pius X (Festus), 11:00 AM
Class 1 State Consolation: Greenwood vs. Mid-Buchanan, 10:00 AM
Class 2 State Championship: MICDS vs. Orchard Farm, 4:00 PM
Class 2 State Consolation: Pleasant Hill vs. Perryville, 2:30 PM
Class 3 State Championship: Ft. Zumwalt South vs. Glendale, 1:30 PM
Class 3 State Consolation: Ursuline Academy vs. Smithville, 12:00 PM
Class 4 State Championship: St. Dominic vs. Nerinx Hall, 7:00 PM
Class 4 State Consolation: Liberty North vs. Rock Bridge, 5:00 PM
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
CYO Tournament at Kuemper Catholic
St. Albert vs. Gehlen Catholic
St. Albert vs. St. Edmond or Bishop Garrigan
Kuemper Catholic vs. Remsen St. Mary’s
Kuemper Catholic vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Remsen St. Mary’s
Atlantic Invitational
Clarinda vs. Carroll
Clarinda vs. Logan-Magnolia
Clarinda vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Red Oak vs. Logan-Magnolia
Red Oak vs. Earlham
Red Oak vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
Lewis Central vs. Earlham
Lewis Central vs. Logan-Magnolia
Lewis Central vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Atlantic vs. Earlham
Atlantic vs. Carroll
Harlan vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
Harlan vs. Carroll
Creston vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Creston vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central
Storm Lake Tournament (Denison-Schleswig)
Denison-Schleswig vs. AHSTW
Denison-Schleswig vs. Storm Lake or Harris-Lake Park
AHSTW vs. Storm Lake or Harris-Lake Park
Perry Classic
Glenwood vs. Perry
Glenwood vs. Van Meter or Baxter
Missouri Valley Tournament
Fremont-Mills vs. Essex
Essex vs. Woodbine
Essex vs. Missouri Valley
Fremont-Mills vs. Missouri Valley
Fremont-Mills vs. Woodbine
Missouri Valley vs. Woodbine
Southwest Valley Tournament
Southwest Valley vs. East Mills
Griswold vs. CAM
Winners & Losers
Riverside at Belle Plaine Quad
Riverside vs. Vinton-Shellsburg
Riverside vs. Belle Plaine or Springville
Twin Cedars Tournament
Twin Cedars vs. Sigourney
Wayne vs. Sigourney
Wayne vs. Twin Cedars
Murray Tournament
West Central Valley Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. West Central Valley
Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. GMG
Sioux City West Tournament
Sioux City West vs. River Valley
Sioux City West vs. South O’Brien
Sioux City East vs. West Monona
Sioux City East vs. South O’Brien
Sheldon Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux Center
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley