(KMAland) -- Two KMAland soccer teams go for state championships, and there is a hefty baseball and softball slate for Saturday's KMAland Sports Schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference 

Clarinda, Red Oak, Missouri Valley at Treynor

Sioux City West at Lewis Central

Woodbine, MVAOCOU at Logan-Magnolia

Ar-We-Va at IKM-Manning

Riverside at CAM

Bedford, Pleasantville at Coon Rapids-Bayard

Ottumwa at Mount Ayr

CYO Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Kuemper Catholic vs. St. Edmond or Remsen St. Mary’s

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. St. Edmond or Remsen St. Mary’s

Heelan Tournament 

St. Albert vs. Gehlen Catholic

St. Albert vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Gehlen Catholic

Wayne Tournament

Wayne vs. Mormon Trail

Wayne vs. Interstate 35

Mormon Trail vs. Interstate 35

Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Perry

Lamoni vs. Des Moines Christian

Winners/Losers

Missouri State Tournament

Class 5 State Championship: Platte County vs. Festus

Class 5 State Consolation: Ft. Zumwalt East vs. Willard

Class 6 State Championship: Liberty North vs. Blue Springs South

Class 6 State Consolation: Lindbergh vs. Francis Howell

STATE SOCCER TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls State Tournament 

Class 1A State Championship: Davenport Assumption vs. Des Moines Christian, 10:00 AM

Class 2A State Championship: Dallas Center-Grimes vs. Waverly-Shell Rock, 12:30 PM

Class 3A State Championship: Abraham Lincoln vs. Ankeny Centennial, 3:00 PM Follow @TrevMaeder96

Iowa Boys State Tournament 

Class 1A State Championship: Western Christian vs. Davenport Assumption, 1:00 PM

Class 2A State Championship: Pella vs. Lewis Central, 3:30 PM Follow @nickstavas

Class 3A State Championship: Waukee Northwest vs. Pleasant Valley, 6:00 PM

Missouri Girls State Tournament

Class 1 State Championship: Whitfield vs. St. Pius X (Festus), 11:00 AM

Class 1 State Consolation: Greenwood vs. Mid-Buchanan, 10:00 AM

Class 2 State Championship: MICDS vs. Orchard Farm, 4:00 PM

Class 2 State Consolation: Pleasant Hill vs. Perryville, 2:30 PM

Class 3 State Championship: Ft. Zumwalt South vs. Glendale, 1:30 PM

Class 3 State Consolation: Ursuline Academy vs. Smithville, 12:00 PM

Class 4 State Championship: St. Dominic vs. Nerinx Hall, 7:00 PM

Class 4 State Consolation: Liberty North vs. Rock Bridge, 5:00 PM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

CYO Tournament at Kuemper Catholic

St. Albert vs. Gehlen Catholic

St. Albert vs. St. Edmond or Bishop Garrigan

Kuemper Catholic vs. Remsen St. Mary’s

Kuemper Catholic vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Remsen St. Mary’s

Atlantic Invitational 

Clarinda vs. Carroll

Clarinda vs. Logan-Magnolia

Clarinda vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Red Oak vs. Logan-Magnolia

Red Oak vs. Earlham

Red Oak vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central

Lewis Central vs. Earlham

Lewis Central vs. Logan-Magnolia

Lewis Central vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Atlantic vs. Earlham

Atlantic vs. Carroll

Harlan vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central

Harlan vs. Carroll

Creston vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Creston vs. Estherville-Lincoln Central

Storm Lake Tournament (Denison-Schleswig)

Denison-Schleswig vs. AHSTW

Denison-Schleswig vs. Storm Lake or Harris-Lake Park

AHSTW vs. Storm Lake or Harris-Lake Park

Perry Classic 

Glenwood vs. Perry

Glenwood vs. Van Meter or Baxter

Missouri Valley Tournament

Fremont-Mills vs. Essex

Essex vs. Woodbine

Essex vs. Missouri Valley

Fremont-Mills vs. Missouri Valley

Fremont-Mills vs. Woodbine

Missouri Valley vs. Woodbine

Southwest Valley Tournament 

Southwest Valley vs. East Mills

Griswold vs. CAM

Winners & Losers

Riverside at Belle Plaine Quad

Riverside vs. Vinton-Shellsburg

Riverside vs. Belle Plaine or Springville

Twin Cedars Tournament

Twin Cedars vs. Sigourney

Wayne vs. Sigourney

Wayne vs. Twin Cedars 

Murray Tournament

West Central Valley Tournament 

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. West Central Valley

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. GMG

Sioux City West Tournament

Sioux City West vs. River Valley

Sioux City West vs. South O’Brien

Sioux City East vs. West Monona

Sioux City East vs. South O’Brien

Sheldon Tournament 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux Center

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

