KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Lots and lots of high school baseball and softball is on the schedule for Saturday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Kuemper Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic vs. Remsen St. Mary’s, 12:00 PM

St. Albert vs. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 2:00 PM

Consolation & Championship, 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM

Missouri Valley Triangular 

Clarinda vs. Missouri Valley, 11:00 AM

Red Oak vs. Missouri Valley, 3:00 PM

Wayne Tournament 

Wayne vs. Mormon Trail, 9:00 AM

Seymour vs. Interstate 35, 11:30 AM

Consolation, 2:00 PM

Championship, 4:30 PM

Martensdale-St. Marys Tournament

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Lamoni

Clarke vs. Des Moines Christian

Consolation & Championship 

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament 

Bedford vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard, 11:00 AM

Bedford vs. Pleasantville, 1:30 PM

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Pleasantville, 4:00 PM

Other

Ankeny Christian Academy at Southeast Warren (DH)

Sioux City East at Johnston

STATE TOURNAMENT SOCCER SCHEDULE

Iowa State Championships 

Class 1A: Notre Dame/West Burlington vs. Western Christian, 12:00 PM

Class 2A: Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Bondurant-Farrar, 2:30 PM

Class 3A: Iowa City West vs. Pleasant Valley, 5:00 PM

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Atlantic Tournament 

Clarinda vs. ACGC, 9:00 AM

Clarinda vs. Panorama, 11:00 AM

Clarinda vs. Treynor, 1:00 PM

Red Oak vs. Carroll, 9:00 AM

Red Oak vs. ACGC, 11:00 AM

Red Oak vs. Exira/EHK, 1:00 PM

Harlan vs. Exira/EHK, 9:00 AM

Harlan vs. Carroll, 11:00 AM

Harlan vs. AHSTW, 1:00 PM

Lewis Central vs. Panorama, 9:00 AM

Lewis Central vs. AHSTW, 11:00 AM

Lewis Central vs. ACGC, 1:00 PM

Atlantic vs. AHSTW, 9:00 AM

Atlantic vs. Treynor, 11:00 AM

Atlantic vs. Panorama, 1:00 PM

Creston vs. Treynor, 9:00 AM

Creston vs. Exira/EHK, 11:00 AM

Creston vs. Carroll, 1:00 PM

Kuemper Tournament  

Kuemper Catholic vs. Remsen, St. Mary’s, 11:00 AM

St. Albert vs. St. Edmond, 11:00 AM

St. Albert vs. Bishop Garrigan, 1:00 PM

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Gehleen Catholic, 1:00 PM

Kuemper/RSM vs. Heelan/Gehlen winners, 5:00 PM

Kuemper/RSM vs. Heelan/Gehlen losers, 3:00 MP

Perry Tournament  

Glenwood vs. Van Meter, 11:15 AM

Perry vs. Baxter, 9:30 AM

Consolation & Championship, 1:00 PM & 2:45 PM

Southwest Valley Tournament

East Mills vs. Southwest Valley, 9:00 AM

Griswold vs. CAM, 10:45 AM

Consolation & Championship, 12:30 PM & 2:15 PM

Belle Plaine Tournament 

Riverside vs. Vinton-Shellsburg, 10:00 AM

Belle Plaine vs. Springville, 10:00 AM

Consolation & Championship, 12:00 PM

Murray Tournament 

Consolation Semifinals at 9:30 & 11:00

5th & 7th Place at 12:30 & 2:00

Semifinals at 4:00 & 5:30 

3rd Place & Championship at 7:00 & 8:30

Missouri Valley Triangular 

Fremont-Mills vs. Missouri Valley, 10:00 AM

Fremont-Mills vs. Woodbine, 12:00 PM

Woodbine vs. Missouri Valley, 2:00 PM

West Central Valley Tournament

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. West Central Valley, 9:00 AM

Des Moines North vs. GMG, 10:30 AM

Consolation & Championship, 12:00 PM & 1:30 PM

Storm Lake Tournament 

Denison-Schleswig vs. Pocahontas, 12:00 PM

Harris-Lake Park vs. Storm Lake, 10:30 AM

Consolation, 1:30 PM

Championship, 3:00 PM

Sheldon Tournament 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 9:00 AM

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux Center, 12:30 PM

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. West Lyon, 2:15 PM

Sioux City West Tournament 

Sioux City West vs. River Valley, 8:30 AM

Sioux City East vs. River Valley, 10:15 AM

Sioux City East vs. West Monona, 12:00 PM

Sioux City North vs. South O’Brien, 3:30 PM

Sioux City North vs. Hinton, 5:15 PM

Sioux City West vs. Hinton, 7:00 PM

Colo-Nesco Tournament

Twin Cedars vs. Belmond-Klemme, 11:00 AM

Colo-NESCO vs. South Hardin, 9:00 AM

Consolation & Championship, 1:00 PM & 3:00 PM

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.