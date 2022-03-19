KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Baseball, state basketball, soccer and indoor track on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday.

View the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Platte Valley at Omaha Bryan

Platte Valley vs. Malcolm

Falls City at Crete

MISSOURI STATE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Girls Class 4 State Tournament 

Championship: Benton vs. John Burroughs, 6:00 PM

Consolation: Helias Catholic vs. ST. James, 10:00 AM

Girls Class 5 State Tournament 

Championship: Whitfield vs. West Plains, 2:00 PM

Consolation: Smithville vs. Webster Groves, 10:00 AM

Boys Class 4 State Tournament 

Championship: Father Tolton Regional Catholic vs. Vashon, 8:00 PM

Consolation: Pembroke Hill vs. Central (New Madrid County), 12:00 PM

Boys Class 5 State Tournament 

Championship: Helias Catholic vs. Webster Groves, 4:00 PM

Consolation: Springfield Catholic vs. Cardinal Ritter, 12:00 PM

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Plattsmouth vs. Schuyler (G) at Plattsmouth Tournament

Plattsmouth vs. Beatrice or Papillion-LaVista (G) at Plattsmouth Tournament 

The Platte at Lincoln Lutheran (B)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Northwest Missouri State Indoor (G/B)

Buena Vista Indoor (G/B)

Doane Indoor (G/B)

Nebraska Wesleyan Indoor (G/B)

Central Indoor (G)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.