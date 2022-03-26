KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- It's a track, soccer and baseball kind of day in KMAland on Saturday. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Ralston at Auburn

Platte Valley at Nebraska City (DH)

Wahoo at Plattsmouth

Omaha South at Falls City (DH)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Omaha North Tournament 

Conestoga vs. Auburn (G)

Conestoga/Auburn vs. Bennington/Omaha North (G)

Conestoga/Auburn vs. Bennington/Omaha North (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

AT Boys Town (G/B)

AT Millard North (G/B)

AT Fairbury (G/B)

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.