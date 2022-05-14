KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- District and state baseball, regular season and state soccer, regional tennis and sectional and district track is all on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Missouri Class 2 District 16 First Round at Maysville 

Nodaway Valley vs. North Andrew, 1:00 PM

Nebraska Class B State Quarterfinals 

Norris vs. Waverly, 10:00 AM

Central City/Fullerton/Centura vs. Beatrice, 1:00 PM

Elkhorn North vs. Gross Catholic, 4:00 PM

Skutt Catholic vs. Elkhorn, 7:00 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Sioux City East at Storm Lake Tournament (G)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Lewis Central at Bishop Heelan Catholic (B)

St. Albert at Bishop Heelan Catholic (G)

Denison-Schleswig at East Sac County (G)

Abraham Lincoln at Underwood (G)

Riverside at East Sac County (B)

Nebraska Class B State Semifinals 

Skutt Catholic vs. Scotus Catholic, 12:00 PM (G)

Norris vs. Bennington, 2:00 PM (G)

Skutt Catholic vs. Waverly, 5:30 PM (B)

Lexington vs. Bennington, 7:30 PM (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 1 

Denison-Schleswig at Boone

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 2 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Spirit Lake (at LeMars)

Bishop Heelan Catholic at LeMars

Harlan at Atlantic

Creston vs. Kuemper Catholic (at Atlantic)

Iowa Girls Class 1A Region 3 

Lewis Central vs. Southwest Valley (at Red Oak)

Glenwood at Red Oak

St. Albert at Shenandoah

Clarinda vs. Audubon (at Shenandoah)

Iowa Girls Class 2A Region 1 

Fort Dodge vs. Sioux City North

Sioux City West at Thomas Jefferson

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Missouri Class 1 Sectional 3 at West Platte

Missouri Class 3 District 8 at Chillicothe

