(KMAland) -- A big Saturday of soccer along with some baseball, golf, tennis and track on the KMAland Sports Schedule.

View the full schedule below:

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Chillicothe Tournament 

Hastings at Auburn

Malcolm at Falls City

Platte Valley at Wayne

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Kuemper Catholic Tournament (G)

Storm Lake Tournament (B)

Missouri Valley Tournament (B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Denison-Schleswig Tournament (G) 

Denison-Schleswig vs. East Sac County, 9:00 AM

Riverside vs. Carroll, 9:00 AM

Winner/Winner

Loser/Loser

Treynor vs. Gilbert, 12:40 PM

Underwood vs. Sioux City North, 12:40 PM

Winner/Winner

Loser/Loser

Boone Tournament (G) 

Kuemper Catholic vs. Collins-Maxwell

Kuemper Catholic vs. Boone or Webster City

Nodaway Valley Tournament (G) 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley vs. Greene County, 10:00 AM

Creston vs. Panorama, 11:30 AM

Consolation, 1:00 PM

Championship, 2:30 PM

West Central Valley Tournament (B) 

Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley vs. Panorama 

Kuemper Catholic vs. Van Meter

Winner/Winner

Loser/Loser

Treynor Tournament (B) 

Missouri Valley vs. Treynor, 9:00 AM

Underwood vs. East Sac County, 10:30 AM

Logan-Magnolia vs. Tri-Center, 12:00 PM

Riverside vs. Missouri Valley/Treynor winner, 1:30 PM

Semifinal, 4:30 PM

Championship, 7:30 PM

Consolation, 3:00 PM & 6:00 PM

Urbandale Tournament (G) 

Thomas Jefferson vs. Waverly Shell-Rock

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE — Girls Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict 1 at Conestoga 

Conestoga vs. Nebraska City, 12:00 PM

Plattsmouth vs. Auburn, 10:00 AM

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE — Boys Tournament Trail

Class B Subdistrict 1 at Platteview 

Gross Catholic vs. Plattsmouth, 10:00 AM

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah, Creston at Norwalk (G)

Beatrice Invitational (Nebraska City) (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Howard Dean Relays at Sioux Falls

East Central Nebraska Conference at Freeman (G/B)

Nebraska Capitol Conference at Syracuse (G/B)

Pioneer Conference at Tri County (G/B)

