(KMAland) -- The final day of the state track meets in Des Moines and Omaha, Class 1 & 2 state track in Missouri and the first round of state in girls tennis in Iowa on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Non-Conference

Lewis Central at Bishop Heelan Catholic

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

Iowa State Tournament — First Round 

1A: Clarinda vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier at Saydel (G)

1A: Kuemper Catholic vs. Spirit Lake at Denison (G)

1A: Pella vs. Assumption at Grinnell (G)

2A: WDM Valley vs. Johnston at Ankeny (G)

2A: Dowling Catholic at Ankeny (G)

Cedar Falls vs. Clinton at Iowa City (G)

Cedar Rapids Washington vs. Pleasant Valley at Iowa City (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

Iowa State Track & Field Championships Follow @TrevMaeder96

Missouri State Track & Field Championships (Class 1 & 2)

Missouri Class 3 Sectional at Odessa

Nebraska State Track & Field Championships (Class C & D)

