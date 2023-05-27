KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Baseball, softball and the finish to state tennis is on the slate Saturday along the KMAland Sports Schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Denison-Schleswig vs. Alburnett (at Mount Mercy)

Abraham Lincoln at Southeast Polk (DH)

Thomas Jefferson vs. Union (at Rippey)

Davis County Classic (Moravia)

Ankeny Christian at Lynnville-Sully

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

Clarinda Tournament 

ACGC Tournament (Red Oak, Riverside)

Ogden Tournament (Kuemper Catholic)

MVAOCOU Tournament (Logan-Magnolia, Woodbine)

LeMars Tournament

Des Moines North at East Union (DH)

Winterset Tournament (Southeast Warren)

Moravia vs. Central Lee

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Iowa Girls Class 1A State Singles & Doubles Tournament at Waterloo (Byrnes Park)

