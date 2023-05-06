(KMAland) -- Plenty of district soccer and district track begins in Missouri on the KMAland Sports Schedule Saturday. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Mid-Buchanan at Savannah
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Kuemper Invitational (B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard Invitational (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Lewis Central vs. Iowa City West (at Bondurant-Farrar) (B)
Atlantic vs. Thomas Jefferson (G)
Creston Tournament (G/B)
Nevada Tournament (B) (Kuemper Catholic)
Treynor at Van Meter (G)
Underwood at Carroll (B)
Thomas Jefferson vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (G)
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Southeast Polk (at Carroll) (B)
Sioux City West vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux Center (G)
Nebraska Girls Class B District Finals
Gross Catholic at Northwest, 11:00 AM
Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Skutt Catholic, 11:00 AM
Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne Academy, 11:00 AM
Scotus Central Catholic at Conestoga, 12:00 PM
Lexington at Norris, 11:00 AM
Roncalli Catholic at Bennington, 11:00 AM
Omaha Concordia at Omaha Mercy, 12:00 PM
Kearney Catholic at Elkhorn North, 12:00 PM
Nebraska Boys Class B District Finals
The Platte at Bennington, 9:00 AM
Mount Michael Benedictine at Skutt Catholic, 1:00 PM
Crete at South Sioux City, 11:00 AM
Waverly at Lexington, 12:00 PM
Scottsbluff at Schuyler, 12:00 PM
Hastings at Scotus Central Catholic, 12:00 PM
Ralston at Elkhorn North, 10:00 AM
Conestoga at Norris, 1:00 PM
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
Missouri Class 1 District 8 at West Platte (Albany, King City, Mound City, Nodaway Valley, North Andrew, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, Rock Port, South Holt, Platte Valley, Stanberry, East Atchison, Worth County)