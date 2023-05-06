KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Plenty of district soccer and district track begins in Missouri on the KMAland Sports Schedule Saturday. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Mid-Buchanan at Savannah 

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Kuemper Invitational (B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard Invitational (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Lewis Central vs. Iowa City West (at Bondurant-Farrar) (B)

Atlantic vs. Thomas Jefferson (G)

Creston Tournament (G/B)

Nevada Tournament (B) (Kuemper Catholic)

Treynor at Van Meter (G)

Underwood at Carroll (B)

Thomas Jefferson vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (G)

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Southeast Polk (at Carroll) (B)

Sioux City West vs. MOC-Floyd Valley (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux Center (G)

Nebraska Girls Class B District Finals 

Gross Catholic at Northwest, 11:00 AM

Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at Skutt Catholic, 11:00 AM

Elkhorn at Omaha Duchesne Academy, 11:00 AM

Scotus Central Catholic at Conestoga, 12:00 PM

Lexington at Norris, 11:00 AM

Roncalli Catholic at Bennington, 11:00 AM

Omaha Concordia at Omaha Mercy, 12:00 PM

Kearney Catholic at Elkhorn North, 12:00 PM

Nebraska Boys Class B District Finals 

The Platte at Bennington, 9:00 AM

Mount Michael Benedictine at Skutt Catholic, 1:00 PM

Crete at South Sioux City, 11:00 AM

Waverly at Lexington, 12:00 PM

Scottsbluff at Schuyler, 12:00 PM 

Hastings at Scotus Central Catholic, 12:00 PM

Ralston at Elkhorn North, 10:00 AM

Conestoga at Norris, 1:00 PM

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE 

Missouri Class 1 District 8 at West Platte (Albany, King City, Mound City, Nodaway Valley, North Andrew, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, Rock Port, South Holt, Platte Valley, Stanberry, East Atchison, Worth County)

