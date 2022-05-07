(KMAland) -- There's still plenty to be decided on Saturday with the KMAland Sports Schedule.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE
Nebraska Class B District 2 Semifinals (at Skutt Catholic)
Plattsmouth vs. Skutt Catholic, 12:00 PM
Nebraska City vs. Waverly, 2:30 PM
Nebraska Class B District 6 Final (at Ashland)
Platte Valley vs. Beatrice, 1:30 PM
KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE
Kuemper Catholic Tournament (B)
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Glenwood Soccer Classic (G)
Glenwood vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Underwood vs. Glenwood
Underwood vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Waverly-Shell Rock Tournament (G)
St. Albert vs. Iowa City Regina
St. Albert vs. Bondurant-Farrar
St. Albert vs. Decorah
Lewis Central at Bondurant-Farrar Tournament (B)
Lewis Central vs. Iowa City West
Lewis Central vs. Waukee or Bondurant-Farrar
Creston Tournament (G)
Creston vs. Greene County
Creston vs. Boone or Panorama
Creston Tournament (B)
Creston vs. Panorama
Riverside vs. Clarke
Winners/Losers
Sioux City West Tournament (G)
Atlantic vs. Sioux City West
Atlantic vs. Sioux City North
Sioux City West vs. Sioux Center
Sioux City North vs. Sioux Center
Carroll Tournament (B)
Thomas Jefferson vs. Carroll
Thomas Jefferson vs. Southeast Polk or Mason City
Other
Van Meter at Treynor (G)
Carroll at Logan-Magnolia (G)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Spirit Lake (B)
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer Tournament (G)
KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE
AT Sioux Falls SD (G/B)