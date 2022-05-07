KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- There's still plenty to be decided on Saturday with the KMAland Sports Schedule.

KMALAND BASEBALL SCHEDULE

Nebraska Class B District 2 Semifinals (at Skutt Catholic)

Plattsmouth vs. Skutt Catholic, 12:00 PM

Nebraska City vs. Waverly, 2:30 PM

Nebraska Class B District 6 Final (at Ashland)

Platte Valley vs. Beatrice, 1:30 PM

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE

Kuemper Catholic Tournament (B)

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE

Glenwood Soccer Classic (G)

Glenwood vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Underwood vs. Glenwood

Underwood vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

Waverly-Shell Rock Tournament (G)

St. Albert vs. Iowa City Regina

St. Albert vs. Bondurant-Farrar

St. Albert vs. Decorah

Lewis Central at Bondurant-Farrar Tournament (B)

Lewis Central vs. Iowa City West

Lewis Central vs. Waukee or Bondurant-Farrar

Creston Tournament (G)

Creston vs. Greene County

Creston vs. Boone or Panorama

Creston Tournament (B)

Creston vs. Panorama

Riverside vs. Clarke

Winners/Losers

Sioux City West Tournament (G) 

Atlantic vs. Sioux City West

Atlantic vs. Sioux City North

Sioux City West vs. Sioux Center

Sioux City North vs. Sioux Center

Carroll Tournament (B) 

Thomas Jefferson vs. Carroll

Thomas Jefferson vs. Southeast Polk or Mason City

Other 

Van Meter at Treynor (G)

Carroll at Logan-Magnolia (G)

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Spirit Lake (B)

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE

LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Spencer Tournament (G)

KMALAND TRACK & FIELD SCHEDULE

AT Sioux Falls SD (G/B)

