(KMAland) -- It’s a light day on the KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND GOLF SCHEDULE 

Spencer Tournament (Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper) (G)

Kuemper Catholic Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Glenwood Tournament (G)

Bondurant-Farrar Tournament (B)

Lewis Central vs. Newton

Lewis Central vs. Bondurant-Farrar

Creston Tournament (G) 

Creston vs. Boone

Creston vs. Greene County or Panorama 

Creston Tournament (B) 

Creston vs. Panorama

Clarke vs. Riverside

Consolation/Championship 

Nevada Tournament (B)

Kuemper Catholic vs. Des Moines Hoover

Carroll Tournament (B) 

Thomas Jefferson vs. West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley

Championship/Consolation

Nebraska Class B District Final

Conestoga at Norris (G), 9:00 AM

