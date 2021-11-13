KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Harlan takes on Humboldt in one of four semifinals from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday.

View the full schedule below.

STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

Class 2A State Semifinals 

Southeast Valley vs. Waukon, 10:00 AM

Williamsburg vs. West Lyon, 1:00 PM

Class 3A State Semifinals 

Solon vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 4:00 PM

Harlan vs. Humboldt, 7:00 PM On KMA 960

MISSOURI STATE SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Class 1 State Quarterfinals 

Maryville at Smithton, 3:00 PM

Lutheran St. Charles at St. Francis Borgia, 1:00 PM

Brentwood at St. Pius X (Festus), 12:00 PM

Fair Grove at Laquey, 2;00 PM

Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

St. Mary’s (St. Louis) at Perryville, 2:00 PM

Excelsior Springs at Logan-Rogersville, 2:00 PM

Christian at Whitfield, 1:00 PM

Chillicothe at Harrisonville, 1:00 PM

Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

Mehlville at Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:00 PM

Glendale at Neosho, 1:00 PM

Ft. Zumwalt South at Rockwood Summit, 6:00 PM

Van horn at Guadalupe Centers Charter, 5:00 PM

Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

Marquette at Jackson, 2:00 PM

Kickapoo at Blue Springs, 2:00 PM

Liberty (Wentzville) at John Burroughs, 1:00 PM

Rockhurts at Park Hill, 12:00 PM

