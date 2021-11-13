(KMAland) -- Harlan takes on Humboldt in one of four semifinals from the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls on Saturday.
View the full schedule below.
STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
Class 2A State Semifinals
Southeast Valley vs. Waukon, 10:00 AM
Williamsburg vs. West Lyon, 1:00 PM
Class 3A State Semifinals
Solon vs. Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, 4:00 PM
Harlan vs. Humboldt, 7:00 PM On KMA 960
MISSOURI STATE SOCCER SCHEDULE
Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Maryville at Smithton, 3:00 PM
Lutheran St. Charles at St. Francis Borgia, 1:00 PM
Brentwood at St. Pius X (Festus), 12:00 PM
Fair Grove at Laquey, 2;00 PM
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
St. Mary’s (St. Louis) at Perryville, 2:00 PM
Excelsior Springs at Logan-Rogersville, 2:00 PM
Christian at Whitfield, 1:00 PM
Chillicothe at Harrisonville, 1:00 PM
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Mehlville at Ladue Horton Watkins, 1:00 PM
Glendale at Neosho, 1:00 PM
Ft. Zumwalt South at Rockwood Summit, 6:00 PM
Van horn at Guadalupe Centers Charter, 5:00 PM
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Marquette at Jackson, 2:00 PM
Kickapoo at Blue Springs, 2:00 PM
Liberty (Wentzville) at John Burroughs, 1:00 PM
Rockhurts at Park Hill, 12:00 PM