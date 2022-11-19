KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Plenty of Missouri State football quarterfinals and three girls wrestling tournaments hit the KMAland Sports Schedule Saturday. Check out the full slate below.

MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS 

Class 1: Portageville at Duchesne

Class 1: Gallatin/Tri-County at East Buchanan

Class 1: Marionville at Adrian

Class 1: Lincoln at Monroe City

Class 2: Lift for Life at Blair Oaks

Class 2: Bowling Green at Lafayette County

Class 2: Liberty (Mountain View) at Seneca

Class 2: Lamar at Holden

Class 3: Central (Park Hills) at Cardinal Ritter

Class 3: Pleasant Hill at Maryville

Class 3: Booneville at Reeds Spring

Class 4: Hillsboro at St. Mary’s (St. Louis)

Class 4: Center at Smithville

Class 4: Parkway Central at St. Dominic

Class 4: Hannibal at West Plains

Class 5: Central (Cape Girardeau) at MICDS

Class 5: Grain Valley at Fort Osage

Class 5: Lebanon at Carthage

Class 6: Christian Brothers College at Liberty North

KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE 

Ridge View Tournament (Glenwood, Lewis Central, Kuemper Catholic, Riverside, Logan-Magnolia, CAM, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City North, Sioux City West) (G)

Nevada Tournament (Creston, Southeast Warren) (G)

West Monona Dual Tournament (Audubon, Missouri Valley, Treynor, Sioux City East) (G)

