(KMAland) -- Plenty of Missouri State football quarterfinals and three girls wrestling tournaments hit the KMAland Sports Schedule Saturday. Check out the full slate below.
MISSOURI STATE FOOTBALL QUARTERFINALS
Class 1: Portageville at Duchesne
Class 1: Gallatin/Tri-County at East Buchanan
Class 1: Marionville at Adrian
Class 1: Lincoln at Monroe City
Class 2: Lift for Life at Blair Oaks
Class 2: Bowling Green at Lafayette County
Class 2: Liberty (Mountain View) at Seneca
Class 2: Lamar at Holden
Class 3: Central (Park Hills) at Cardinal Ritter
Class 3: Pleasant Hill at Maryville
Class 3: Booneville at Reeds Spring
Class 4: Hillsboro at St. Mary’s (St. Louis)
Class 4: Center at Smithville
Class 4: Parkway Central at St. Dominic
Class 4: Hannibal at West Plains
Class 5: Central (Cape Girardeau) at MICDS
Class 5: Grain Valley at Fort Osage
Class 5: Lebanon at Carthage
Class 6: Christian Brothers College at Liberty North
KMALAND WRESTLING SCHEDULE
Ridge View Tournament (Glenwood, Lewis Central, Kuemper Catholic, Riverside, Logan-Magnolia, CAM, LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City North, Sioux City West) (G)
Nevada Tournament (Creston, Southeast Warren) (G)
West Monona Dual Tournament (Audubon, Missouri Valley, Treynor, Sioux City East) (G)