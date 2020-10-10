(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland volleyball teams in action at tournaments today.
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Indiana Tournament
GOLD POOL
Clarinda Indianola
Clarinda Perry
PURPLE POOL
Glenwood Williamsburg
Glenwood Fort Dodge
SILVER POOL
Stanton Ballard
Stanton Creston
Creston Ballard
BRACKET
G1 vs. P1
G2 vs. P2
G3 vs. P3
G1 vs. S1
G2 vs. S2
G3 vs. G3
S1 vs. P1
S2 vs. P2
S3 vs. P3
Western Christian Tournament
POOL A
Harlan vs. Western Christian
Harlan vs. Central Lyon
Harlan vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Harlan vs. Des Moines Christian
Sioux City East vs. Western Christian
Sioux City East vs. Central Lyon
Sioux City East vs. MOC-Floyd Valley
Sioux City East vs. Des Moines Christian
POOL B
Bishop Heelan Unity Christian
Bishop Heelan Boyden-Hull
Bishop Heelan Sioux Center
Bishop Heelan Sergeant Bluff-Luton
Bishop Heelan Hinton
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Unity Christian
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Boyden-Hull
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Sioux Center
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Hinton
CHAMPIONSHIP
Roland-Story Tournament
Kuemper Catholic vs. Independence
Kuemper Catholic vs. South Hardin
Kuemper Catholic vs. Roland-Story
CAM Tournament
SESSION 1
Exira/EHK Orient-Macksburg
Exira/EHK Paton-Churdan
Exira/EHK Riverside
Orient-Macksburg Riverside
Orient-Macksburg Paton-Churdan
Riverside Paton-Churdan
SESSION 2
Underwood ACGC
Underwood CAM
Underwood Ar-We-Va
Ar-We-Va CAM
ACGC CAM
Ar-We-Va ACGC
Wayne Tournament
Wayne vs. Melcher-Dallas
Seymour vs. Mormon Trail
Wayne vs. Seymour
Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas
Wayne vs. Mormon Trail
Seymour vs. Melcher-Dallas
3/4
1/2
Trailblazer Conference Tournament (at Wahoo)
POOL A
Plattsmouth Wahoo
Plattsmouth Nebraska City
Nebraska City Wahoo
POOL B
Beatrice Ralston
Platteview Ralston
Beatrice Platteview
PLACEMENT MATCHES
Other Area
Maryville at Cameron
Arlington at Conestoga
Logan View at Conestoga