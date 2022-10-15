KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Check out the full Saturday slate in KMAland.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Missouri Valley

AT West Platte (Mound City, Nodaway Valley) 

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central Invitational (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Lewis Central Tournament  

POOL A 

Lewis Central vs. Glenwood

Lewis Central vs. Treynor

Lewis Central vs. Sidney

Glenwood vs. Sidney

Glenwood vs. Treynor

Sidney vs. Treynor

POOL B

Stanton Abraham Lincoln

Stanton Missouri Valley

Stanton Maryville

Missouri Valley Abraham Lincoln

Missouri Valley Maryville

Abraham Lincoln Maryville

BRACKET PLAY 

1 vs. 1, 2 vs. 2, 3 vs. 3, 4 vs. 4

Winterset Tournament 

POOL A 

Red Oak Winterset

Red Oak Greene County

Red Oak Webster City

BRACKET PLAY

B1/A2 A1/B2 Winners

Knoxville Tournament

NORTH POOL

Southeast Warren Knoxville

Southeast Warren ADM

Southeast Warren Pella Christian

BRACKET PLAY

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament at West Harrison 

Paton-Churdan vs. West Harrison

Glidden-Ralston vs. Paton-Churdan/West Harrison

Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. Woodbine

Boyer Valley vs. Ar-We-Va

CAM vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Bishop Heelan Catholic Classic 

BLUE DIVISION

LeMars Sioux Center

LeMars Cherokee

LeMars vs. Lawton-Bronson

LeMars vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Lawton-Bronson

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Cherokee

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sioux Center

GOLD DIVISION

Sioux City North vs. Sioux Falls Washington

Sioux City North vs. Western Christian 

Sioux City North vs. Ridge View

Sioux City North vs. Sheldon

Sioux City East vs. Sheldon

Sioux City East vs. Sioux Falls Washington

Sioux City East vs. Western Christian 

Sioux City East vs. Ridge View

Seymour Tournament 

Seymour vs. Mormon Trail

Seymour vs. Diagonal

Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell

Moulton-Udell vs. Diagonal

Mormon Trail vs. Moulton-Udell

Mormon Trail vs. Diagonal

Lincoln Christian Tournament 

Nebraska City vs. Lincoln Christian

Auburn vs. Northwest

Aquinas Catholic vs. Nebraska City/Lincoln Christian winner

Lutheran vs. Auburn/Northwest loser

Wahoo vs. Auburn/Northwest winner

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (at Syracuse)

Championship: Douglas County West vs. Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

3rd Place: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Yutan

Pioneer Conference Tournament (at Diller-Odell)

Championship: Humboldt-TRS vs. Diller-Odell

3rd Place: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Pawnee City

