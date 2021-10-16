KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- A busy Saturday with cross country, Missouri district final softball, swimming at LC and plenty of volleyball. View the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Missouri Valley 

AT West Platte

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Missouri Class 1 District 14 (at King City) 

Final: Stanberry vs. North Andrew

Missouri Class 1 District 16 (at North Harrison)

Final: Princeton vs. Worth County

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central Invitational (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

AT Lewis Central 

POOL A

Lewis Central vs. Sidney

Lewis Central vs. Treynor

Lewis Central vs. Maryville 

Sidney vs. Treynor

Sidney vs. Maryville

Treynor vs. Maryville 

POOL B

Glenwood vs. Stanton

Glenwood vs. Tri-Center

Glenwood vs. Abraham Lincoln

Stanton vs. Tri-Center

Stanton vs. Abraham Lincoln

Tri-Center vs. Abraham Lincoln

Bracket: A1/B1, A2/B2, A3/B3

AT Winterset 

POOL A

Red Oak vs. Winterset

Red Oak vs. Greene County

Red Oak vs. Webster City

Bracket: B1/A2, A1/B2, Championship 

AT Knoxville 

NORTH POOL

Southeast Warren vs. Knoxville

Southeast Warren vs. Iowa Falls-Alden

Southeast Warren vs. Albia

Bracket: North 2nd vs. South 1st, North 1st vs. South 2nd, South 3rd vs. North 4th, North 3rd vs. South 4th, Championship & Consolation Championship 

AT CAM (Rolling Valley Conference Tournament) 

West Harrison vs. Paton-Churdan

Boyer Valley vs. West Harrison/Paton-Churdan

Glidden-Ralston vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Woodbine vs. Ar-We-Va

CAM vs. Coon Rapids-Bayard

AT Bishop Heelan Catholic 

MORNING

Sioux City North vs. Lawton-Bronson

Sioux City North vs. Cherokee

Sioux City North vs. Sioux Center

Sioux City North vs. Unity Christian 

LeMars vs. Cherokee

LeMars vs. Unity Christian 

LeMars vs. Sioux Center

LeMars vs. Lawton-Bronson

AFTERNOON

Gold Division

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Ridge View

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Sioux Falls Jefferson

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Western Christian 

Blue Division

Sioux City East vs. Sheldon

Sioux City East vs. Sioux Falls Washington

Sioux City East vs. Omaha Concordia 

Bracket: 4th vs. 4th, 3rd vs. 3rd, 2nd vs. 2nd, 1st vs. 1st

AT Seymour 

Seymour vs. Mormon Trail

Moulton-Udell vs. Diagonal

Seymour vs. Diagonal

Mormon Trail vs. Moulton-Udell

Mormon Trail vs. Diagonal

Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell

AT Lincoln Christian  

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Nebraska City

Lincoln Christian vs. Aquinas Catholic

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Auburn

Wahoo vs. Bennington 

AT Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (Consolation & Championship)  

Championship: Syracuse vs. Yutan

Consolation: Raymond Central vs. Douglas County West

AT Falls City Sacred Heart (Pioneer Conference Tournament — Championship & Consolation)

Championship: Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Diller-Odell

Consolation: Lourdes Central Catholic vs. Johnson-Brock

