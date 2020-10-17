KMA Sports Logo 3
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Missouri Valley is hosting a cross country meet while Lewis Central, Winterset and the Rolling Valley Conference host volleyball tournaments on Saturday.

Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Missouri Valley Meet

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Lewis Central Tournament

POOL A

Lewis Central vs. Underwood

Lewis Central vs. AHSTW

Underwood vs. AHSTW

Lewis Central vs. Denison-Schleswig

AHSTW vs. Denison-Schleswig

Underwood vs. Denison-Schleswig

POOL B

Glenwood vs. Treynor

Sidney vs. Abraham Lincoln

Glenwood vs. Abraham Lincoln

Sidney vs. Treynor

Treynor vs. Abraham Lincoln

Glenwood vs. Sidney

CHAMPIONSHIP

1A vs. 1B

Winterset Tournament

POOL A

Red Oak Winterset

Red Oak Greene County

Red Oak Webster City

CHAMPIONSHIP

B1/A2 A1/B2

Championship

Rolling Valley Conference Tournament

TOP BRACKET

Game 1: (4) Boyer Valley vs. (5) Paton-Churdan

Game 2: (2) Coon Rapids-Bayard vs. (3) Glidden-Ralston

Game 3: (1) CAM vs. BV/P-C

Game 4: L1 vs. L2

Game 5: W3 vs. W2

BOTTOM BRACKET

Game 6: (6) Ar-We-Va vs. (9) West Harrison

Game 7: (7) Exira/EHK vs. (8) Woodbine

Game 8: L6 vs. L7

Game 9: W6 vs. W7

Bishop Heelan Catholic Tournament  

MORNING SESSION

LeMars vs. Sioux Center

Sioux City East vs. Ridge View

LeMars vs. Unity Christian

Sioux City East vs. Sioux Center

LeMars vs. Ridge View

LeMars vs. Spirit Lake

Sioux City East vs. Unity Christian

AFTERNOON SESSION

Bishop Heelan vs. Concordia

Sioux City North vs. Lawton-Bronson

Sioux City North vs. Skutt Catholic

Bishop Heelan vs. Sheldon

Bishop Heelan vs. Western Christian

Sioux City North vs. Cherokee

1st vs 1st, 2nd vs 2nd, 3rd vs 3rd, 4th vs. 4th

West Monona Tournament  

Sioux City West vs. Siouxland Christian

Sioux City West vs. Westwood

Sioux City West vs. West Monona

Seymour Tournament

Seymour vs. Mormon Trail

Moulton-Udell vs. Diagonal

Seymour vs. Diagonal

Mormon Trail vs. Moulton-Udell

Mormon Trail vs. Diagonal

Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell

Lincoln Christian (NE) Tournament

Nebraska City vs. Lincoln Christian

Wahoo vs. Neb City/LC

Aquinas vs. Bennington

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Auburn

Lincoln Lutheran vs. Elkhorn North

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament (at Louisville)

Championship: Ashland-Greenwood vs. Douglas County West

Consolation: Raymond Central vs. Yutan

Pioneer Conference Tournament

Championship: Diller-Odell vs. Falls City Sacred Heart

Third Place: Johnson-Brock vs. Humboldt-TRS

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Twin Cedars at Melcher-Dallas

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.