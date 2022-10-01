(KMAland) -- Another busy Saturday is ahead in KMAland. Check out the full slate below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Wartburg College (Nodaway Valley)
AT Savannah (Mound City, North Andrew)
AT Bishop LeBlond (Platte Valley, Maryville)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Mid-Buchanan Tournament
POOL B
Platte Valley Lafayette
Platte Valley North Platte
BRACKET PLAY
Plattsburg Tournament
Stanberry vs. Plattsburg
Stanberry vs. King City
Yutan Tournament
Auburn vs. Yutan-Mead
Auburn vs. Southern/Diller-Odell
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Tri-Center Tournament
Red Oak Atlantic
Red Oak Tri-Center
Red Oak IKM-Manning
Red Oak Lawton-Bronson
Red Oak Westwood
Atlantic Tri-Center
Atlantic IKM-Manning
Atlantic Lawton-Bronson
Atlantic Westwood
Tri-Center IKM-Manning
Tri-Center Lawton-Bronson
Tri-Center Westwood
IKM-Manning Lawton-Bronson
IKM-Manning Westwood
Thomas Jefferson Tournament
POOL A
Shenandoah Lewis Central
Shenandoah Treynor
Shenandoah Thomas Jefferson
Treynor Lewis Central
Treynor Thomas Jefferson
Lewis Central Thomas Jefferson
POOL B
St. Albert Denison-Schleswig
St. Albert Missouri Valley
St. Albert ADM
Denison-Schleswig Missouri Valley
Denison-Schleswig ADM
Missouri Valley ADM
BRACKET PLAY
1 vs. 4, 2 vs. 3, 5 vs. 8, 7 vs. 6, Winners, Losers
Greene County Tournament
POOL B
Stanton Nodaway Valley
Stanton South Hardin
Stanton Carlisle
Nodaway Valley Carlisle
Nodaway Valley South Hardin
BRACKET PLAY
A3/B4, B3/A4
A1/B2, B1/A2, Winners
Madrid Tournament
Audubon Webster City
Audubon Belmond-Klemme
Audubon Collins-Maxwell
Audubon Ankeny Christian
Ankeny Christian Collins-Maxwell
Ankeny Christian Van Meter
Ankeny Christian Webster City
Pleasantville Tournament
Martensdale-St. Marys Southeast Warren
Martensdale-St. Marys Colfax-Mingo
Martensdale-St. Marys Pleasantville
Martensdale-St. Marys PCM
Martensdale-St. Marys Saydel
Southeast Warren Saydel
Southeast Warren Pleasantville
Southeast Warren PCM
Southeast Warren Colfax-Mingo
River Valley Tournament
Boyer Valley River Valley
Boyer Valley Alta-Aurelia
Boyer Valley Remsen, St. Mary’s
Boyer Valley Woodbury Central
Urbandale Tournament
POOL C
Abraham Lincoln Dallas Center-Grimes
Abraham Lincoln Johnston
Abraham Lincoln North Polk
POOL D
Sioux City North Waukee Northwest
Sioux City North Des Moines Roosevelt
Sioux City North Indianola
BRACKET PLAY
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
GOLD POOL
East Atchison Chillicothe
East Atchison Savannah
East Atchison Kansas City Lutheran
BRACKET PLAY
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
POOL A
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth
POOL B
Auburn vs. Roncalli Catholic
BRACKET PLAY
Fort Calhoun Tournament
Fremont Bergan vs. Boys Town
Omaha Concordia vs. Fort Calhoun
Johnson-Brock vs. West Point-Beemer
Sterling vs. Conestoga
Clarkson-Leigh Tournament
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Clarkson-Leigh
Cross County vs. Aquinas Catholic
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Wynot
Howells-Dodge vs. Pender
Johnson County Central Tournament
Johnson County Central vs. Lourdes Central Catholic
Thayer Central vs. Fillmore Central
Exeter-Milligan vs. Humboldt-TRS
Falls City vs. Tri County