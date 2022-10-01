KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Another busy Saturday is ahead in KMAland. Check out the full slate below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Wartburg College (Nodaway Valley)

AT Savannah (Mound City, North Andrew)

AT Bishop LeBlond (Platte Valley, Maryville)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Mid-Buchanan Tournament 

POOL B 

Platte Valley Lafayette

Platte Valley North Platte

BRACKET PLAY

Plattsburg Tournament 

Stanberry vs. Plattsburg

Stanberry vs. King City

Yutan Tournament

Auburn vs. Yutan-Mead

Auburn vs. Southern/Diller-Odell

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Tri-Center Tournament  

Red Oak Atlantic

Red Oak Tri-Center

Red Oak IKM-Manning

Red Oak Lawton-Bronson

Red Oak Westwood

Atlantic Tri-Center

Atlantic IKM-Manning

Atlantic Lawton-Bronson

Atlantic Westwood

Tri-Center IKM-Manning

Tri-Center Lawton-Bronson

Tri-Center Westwood

IKM-Manning Lawton-Bronson

IKM-Manning Westwood

Thomas Jefferson Tournament

POOL A

Shenandoah Lewis Central

Shenandoah Treynor

Shenandoah Thomas Jefferson

Treynor Lewis Central

Treynor Thomas Jefferson

Lewis Central Thomas Jefferson

POOL B

St. Albert Denison-Schleswig

St. Albert Missouri Valley

St. Albert ADM

Denison-Schleswig Missouri Valley

Denison-Schleswig ADM

Missouri Valley ADM

BRACKET PLAY 

1 vs. 4, 2 vs. 3, 5 vs. 8, 7 vs. 6, Winners, Losers

Greene County Tournament

POOL B

Stanton Nodaway Valley

Stanton South Hardin

Stanton Carlisle

Nodaway Valley Carlisle

Nodaway Valley South Hardin

BRACKET PLAY

A3/B4, B3/A4

A1/B2, B1/A2, Winners

Madrid Tournament 

Audubon Webster City

Audubon Belmond-Klemme

Audubon Collins-Maxwell

Audubon Ankeny Christian

Ankeny Christian Collins-Maxwell

Ankeny Christian Van Meter

Ankeny Christian Webster City

Pleasantville Tournament 

Martensdale-St. Marys Southeast Warren

Martensdale-St. Marys Colfax-Mingo

Martensdale-St. Marys Pleasantville

Martensdale-St. Marys PCM

Martensdale-St. Marys Saydel

Southeast Warren Saydel

Southeast Warren Pleasantville

Southeast Warren PCM

Southeast Warren Colfax-Mingo

River Valley Tournament 

Boyer Valley River Valley

Boyer Valley Alta-Aurelia

Boyer Valley Remsen, St. Mary’s

Boyer Valley Woodbury Central

Urbandale Tournament

POOL C

Abraham Lincoln Dallas Center-Grimes

Abraham Lincoln Johnston

Abraham Lincoln North Polk

POOL D

Sioux City North Waukee Northwest

Sioux City North Des Moines Roosevelt

Sioux City North Indianola

BRACKET PLAY

Bishop LeBlond Tournament 

GOLD POOL

East Atchison Chillicothe

East Atchison Savannah

East Atchison Kansas City Lutheran

BRACKET PLAY

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

POOL A

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Plattsmouth

POOL B

Auburn vs. Roncalli Catholic

BRACKET PLAY

Fort Calhoun Tournament 

Fremont Bergan vs. Boys Town

Omaha Concordia vs. Fort Calhoun

Johnson-Brock vs. West Point-Beemer

Sterling vs. Conestoga

Clarkson-Leigh Tournament

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Clarkson-Leigh

Cross County vs. Aquinas Catholic

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family vs. Wynot

Howells-Dodge vs. Pender

Johnson County Central Tournament 

Johnson County Central vs. Lourdes Central Catholic

Thayer Central vs. Fillmore Central

Exeter-Milligan vs. Humboldt-TRS

Falls City vs. Tri County

