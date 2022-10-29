KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Lots of important volleyball in Missouri and Nebraska and important  cross country in Iowa and Missouri hits the schedule for Saturday.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

Iowa Class 3A & 4A at Fort Dodge Follow @hewett_ethan 

Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Platte City

Missouri Class 3 District 4 at Platte City

MISSOURI VOLLEYBALL STATE QUARTERFINALS 

Class 1 State Quarterfinals 

Clarkton at Advance

Sante Fe at East Atchison On KMA 960

Lesterville at Winona

Miller at Drexel

Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Saxony Lutheran at Jefferson (Festus)

Lone Jack at East Buchanan

Hermann at Stover

Strafford at Fair Grove

Class 3 State Quarterfinals 

Ste. Genevieve at Ursuline Academy

Pleasant Hill at Odessa

Lutheran St. Charles at Blair Oaks

Eldon at Seneca

Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

St. Pius X (Festus) at Westminster Christian

St. Michael the Archangel at Platte County

Incarnate Word Academy at Parkway Central

Helias Catholic at Webb City

Class 5 State Quarterfinals 

Jackson at Lafayette (Wildwood)

St. Teresa’s Academy at Liberty North

St. Joseph’s Academy at St. Dominic

Rock Bridge at Kickapoo

NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL DISTRICT FINALS 

Class B District Finals 

South Sioux City at Elkhron North

Crete at Skutt Catholic

Hastings at Norris

Omaha Mercy at Bennington

Omaha Duchesne Academy at Sidney

Scottsbluff at Seward

Northwest at York

Elkhorn at Waverly

Class C1 District Finals 

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at North Bend Central

Ord at Minden

Platteview at Grand Island Central Catholic

Fairbury at Gothenburg

St. Paul at Malcolm

Adams Central at Pierce

Ogallala at Kearney Catholic

Columbs Lakeview at Douglas County West

Class C2 District Finals 

Summerland at Lincoln Lutheran

Ponca at Archbishop Bergan

Wakefield at Cross County

Thayer Central at Oakland-Craig

Freeman at Bayard

Fullerton at Southwest 

Palmyra at Amherst

Clarkson/Leigh at Centura

Class D1 District Finals 

Norfolk Catholic vs. South Platte (at Kearney Catholic)

Cambridge vs. Bancroft-Rosalie (at Grand Island Central Catholic)

Pleasanton at Maywood-Hayes Center

Johnson-Brock at BDS

Elmwood-Murdock at Meridian

Elgin Public/Pope John at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Cedar Catholic vs. Axtell (at Boone Central)

Hastings St. Cecilia at Nebraska Christian

Class D2 District Finals 

Lawrence-Nelson at Howells-Dodge

Overton vs. Leyton (at Sutherland)

Humphrey St. Francis vs. Garden County (Holdrege)

High Plains Community at Shelton

Exeter-Milligan at Diller-Odell

Falls City City Sacred Heart vs. Hay Springs (at Litchfield)

Wynot at St. Mary’s

Wallace vs. Stuart (at Broken Bow)

