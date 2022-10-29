(KMAland) -- Lots of important volleyball in Missouri and Nebraska and important cross country in Iowa and Missouri hits the schedule for Saturday.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Iowa Class 3A & 4A at Fort Dodge
Missouri Class 1 District 4 at Platte City
Missouri Class 3 District 4 at Platte City
MISSOURI VOLLEYBALL STATE QUARTERFINALS
Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Clarkton at Advance
Sante Fe at East Atchison On KMA 960
Lesterville at Winona
Miller at Drexel
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Saxony Lutheran at Jefferson (Festus)
Lone Jack at East Buchanan
Hermann at Stover
Strafford at Fair Grove
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Ste. Genevieve at Ursuline Academy
Pleasant Hill at Odessa
Lutheran St. Charles at Blair Oaks
Eldon at Seneca
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
St. Pius X (Festus) at Westminster Christian
St. Michael the Archangel at Platte County
Incarnate Word Academy at Parkway Central
Helias Catholic at Webb City
Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Jackson at Lafayette (Wildwood)
St. Teresa’s Academy at Liberty North
St. Joseph’s Academy at St. Dominic
Rock Bridge at Kickapoo
NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL DISTRICT FINALS
Class B District Finals
South Sioux City at Elkhron North
Crete at Skutt Catholic
Hastings at Norris
Omaha Mercy at Bennington
Omaha Duchesne Academy at Sidney
Scottsbluff at Seward
Northwest at York
Elkhorn at Waverly
Class C1 District Finals
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at North Bend Central
Ord at Minden
Platteview at Grand Island Central Catholic
Fairbury at Gothenburg
St. Paul at Malcolm
Adams Central at Pierce
Ogallala at Kearney Catholic
Columbs Lakeview at Douglas County West
Class C2 District Finals
Summerland at Lincoln Lutheran
Ponca at Archbishop Bergan
Wakefield at Cross County
Thayer Central at Oakland-Craig
Freeman at Bayard
Fullerton at Southwest
Palmyra at Amherst
Clarkson/Leigh at Centura
Class D1 District Finals
Norfolk Catholic vs. South Platte (at Kearney Catholic)
Cambridge vs. Bancroft-Rosalie (at Grand Island Central Catholic)
Pleasanton at Maywood-Hayes Center
Johnson-Brock at BDS
Elmwood-Murdock at Meridian
Elgin Public/Pope John at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Cedar Catholic vs. Axtell (at Boone Central)
Hastings St. Cecilia at Nebraska Christian
Class D2 District Finals
Lawrence-Nelson at Howells-Dodge
Overton vs. Leyton (at Sutherland)
Humphrey St. Francis vs. Garden County (Holdrege)
High Plains Community at Shelton
Exeter-Milligan at Diller-Odell
Falls City City Sacred Heart vs. Hay Springs (at Litchfield)
Wynot at St. Mary’s
Wallace vs. Stuart (at Broken Bow)