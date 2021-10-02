KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Another big Saturday of volleyball with cross country, softball and tennis action is on tap. Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Wartburg (Nodaway Valley)

AT Missouri Western

AT Savannah

AT Bishop LeBlond

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Yutan Tournament 

Mid-Buchanan Tournament 

KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE 

Missouri Districts at Noyes Tennis Courts, St. Joseph (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Thomas Jefferson Tournament  

Pool A: Shenandoah, St. Albert, Missouri Valley, Thomas Jefferson

Pool B: Denison-Schleswig, Treynor, ADM, Siouxland Christian

Bracket: A1/B1, A2/B2, A3/B3, A4/B4

Tri-Center Tournament  

Round Robin: Red Oak, Atlantic, Tri-Center, IKM-Manning, Lawton-Bronson, Westwood

Des Moines Christian Tournament 

Glenwood vs. Des Moines Christian

Glenwood vs. WC

Glenwood vs. Gilbert

Glenwood vs. Waukee

Glenwood vs. North Polk

Urbandale Tournament 

Pool A: Lewis Central, Urbandale, Dallas Center-Grimes

Pool B: Sioux City North, Ames, Indianola, Southeast Polk

Pool C: Abraham Lincoln, Ankeny Centennial, Des Moines Lincoln, Pella

Pool D: LeMars, Des Moines East, Johnston, Waukee Northwest 

Championship Bracket: A1/B2, C2/D1, C1/D2, A2/B1

3rd Place Bracket: A3/B3, C3/D3, Winners

4th Place Bracket C4/D4, B4 vs. winner

Madrid Tournament

Pool A: Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, Madrid, Webster City

Pool B: Wayne, Ankeny Christian Academy, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Van Meter

Championship Bracket: A1/B2, B1/A2, Winners

Pleasantville Tournament  

Round Robin: Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Saydel, Pleasantville, PCM, Colfax-Mingo

River Valley Tournament 

Round Robin: Boyer Valley, River Valley, Alta-Aurelia, Remsen St. Mary’s, Woodbury Central

Bishop LeBlond Tournament  

Gold Pool: East Atchison, Bishop LeBlond, Savannah, Kansas City Lutheran

Bracket: G1/P4, P2/G3, G2/P3, P1/G4

Raymond Central Tournament  

Bracket: Fairbury/Nebraska City, Arlington/Seward, Raymond Central/Tekamah-Herman, York/Crete (play to 7th place)

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament  

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Roncalli Catholic

Plattsmouth vs. Gross Catholic

Auburn vs. Wahoo

Championship Bracket: A1 vs. B2, B1 vs. A2,  Third Place, Championship

Consolation Bracket: A3 vs. B4, B3 vs. A4, Losers & Winners

Johnson County Central Tournament 

Pool A: Lourdes Central Catholic, Johnson County Central, Thayer Central

Pool B: Falls City, Exeter-Milligan, Humboldt-TRS

Bracket: 5th Place, 3rd Place, Championship 

Fort Calhoun Tournament  

Bracket: Archbishop Bergan/Boys Town, Omaha Concordia/West Point, Sterling/Conestoga, Johnson-Brock/Fort Calhoun 

Regular Season 

Syracuse at Logan View

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.