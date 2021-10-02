(KMAland) -- Another big Saturday of volleyball with cross country, softball and tennis action is on tap. Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Wartburg (Nodaway Valley)
AT Missouri Western
AT Savannah
AT Bishop LeBlond
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Yutan Tournament
Mid-Buchanan Tournament
KMALAND TENNIS SCHEDULE
Missouri Districts at Noyes Tennis Courts, St. Joseph (G)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Thomas Jefferson Tournament
Pool A: Shenandoah, St. Albert, Missouri Valley, Thomas Jefferson
Pool B: Denison-Schleswig, Treynor, ADM, Siouxland Christian
Bracket: A1/B1, A2/B2, A3/B3, A4/B4
Tri-Center Tournament
Round Robin: Red Oak, Atlantic, Tri-Center, IKM-Manning, Lawton-Bronson, Westwood
Des Moines Christian Tournament
Glenwood vs. Des Moines Christian
Glenwood vs. WC
Glenwood vs. Gilbert
Glenwood vs. Waukee
Glenwood vs. North Polk
Urbandale Tournament
Pool A: Lewis Central, Urbandale, Dallas Center-Grimes
Pool B: Sioux City North, Ames, Indianola, Southeast Polk
Pool C: Abraham Lincoln, Ankeny Centennial, Des Moines Lincoln, Pella
Pool D: LeMars, Des Moines East, Johnston, Waukee Northwest
Championship Bracket: A1/B2, C2/D1, C1/D2, A2/B1
3rd Place Bracket: A3/B3, C3/D3, Winners
4th Place Bracket C4/D4, B4 vs. winner
Madrid Tournament
Pool A: Baxter, Collins-Maxwell, Madrid, Webster City
Pool B: Wayne, Ankeny Christian Academy, Hampton-Dumont-CAL, Van Meter
Championship Bracket: A1/B2, B1/A2, Winners
Pleasantville Tournament
Round Robin: Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Saydel, Pleasantville, PCM, Colfax-Mingo
River Valley Tournament
Round Robin: Boyer Valley, River Valley, Alta-Aurelia, Remsen St. Mary’s, Woodbury Central
Bishop LeBlond Tournament
Gold Pool: East Atchison, Bishop LeBlond, Savannah, Kansas City Lutheran
Bracket: G1/P4, P2/G3, G2/P3, P1/G4
Raymond Central Tournament
Bracket: Fairbury/Nebraska City, Arlington/Seward, Raymond Central/Tekamah-Herman, York/Crete (play to 7th place)
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Roncalli Catholic
Plattsmouth vs. Gross Catholic
Auburn vs. Wahoo
Championship Bracket: A1 vs. B2, B1 vs. A2, Third Place, Championship
Consolation Bracket: A3 vs. B4, B3 vs. A4, Losers & Winners
Johnson County Central Tournament
Pool A: Lourdes Central Catholic, Johnson County Central, Thayer Central
Pool B: Falls City, Exeter-Milligan, Humboldt-TRS
Bracket: 5th Place, 3rd Place, Championship
Fort Calhoun Tournament
Bracket: Archbishop Bergan/Boys Town, Omaha Concordia/West Point, Sterling/Conestoga, Johnson-Brock/Fort Calhoun
Regular Season
Syracuse at Logan View