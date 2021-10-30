KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- State cross country, Missouri state softball and volleyball and Nebraska district volleyball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Class 1A/2A State Cross Country at Fort Dodge Follow @TrevMaeder96

AT Barnard 

MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Class 1 State Tournament 

Championship: Maysville vs. La Plata, 11:00 AM

East Carter vs. St. Elizabeth, 12:15 PM

Class 2 State Tournament 

Championship: Sherwood vs. Marceline, 2:30 PM

Third Place: Iberia vs. New Bloomfield, 1:30 PM

Class 3 State Tournament 

Chillicothe vs. Perryville, 11:00 AM

Sullivan vs. Blair Oaks, 11:00 AM

Third Place, 3:30 PM

Championship, 5:00 PM

MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Class 1 State Quarterfinals 

Wellington-Napoleon at Sante Fe

Midway at Miller

Blue Eye at South Iron

Advance at Gideon

Class 2 State Quarterfinals 

Bishop LeBlond at Lawson

Skyline at Liberty (Mountain View)

Conway at Hermann

Jefferson (Festus) at Clearwater

Class 3 State Quarterfinals

Notre Dame de Sion at Odessa

Springfield Catholic at Strafford

Blair Oaks at John Burroughs

Notre Dame (St. Louis) at Valle Catholic

Class 4 State Quarterfinals 

St. Pius X (Kansas City) at Pembroke Hill

Logan-Rogersville at Jefferson City

Lutheran St. Charles at Westminster Christian

Nerinx Hall at Farmington

Class 5 State Quarterfinals 

Liberty North at Lee’s Summit West

Nixa at Rock Bridge

St. Dominic at Francis Howell Central

Marquette at Cor Jesu Academy

NEBRASKA DISTRICT FINAL VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Class B District Finals 

Blair at Norris

Elkhorn at Skutt Catholic

Bennington at Waverly

Alliance at York

Lexington at Elkhorn North

Aurora at Northwest

Adams Central at Sidney

Seward at Omaha Duchesne Academy

Class C1 District Finals 

Old at Kearney Catholic

Roncalli Catholic at Grand Island Central Catholic

North Bend Central at Lincoln Lutheran

Fairbury at Columbus Lakeview

Mitchell at Syracuse

Pierce at Chase County

Broken Bow at Bishop Neumann

St. Paul at Gothenburg

Class C2 District Finals 

Bayard at Oakland-Craig

Crofton at Wisner-Pilger

Burwell at Superior

Bridgeport at Amherst

Palmyra at Sutton

Thayer Central at Clarkson/Leigh

Hastings St. Cecilia at Guardian Angels Central Catholic

Norfolk Catholic at Yutan

Class D1 District Finals 

Heartland at Howells-Dodge

Hartington Cedar Catholic at Mead

Creighton at Nebraska Christian

Johnson-Brock at Archbishop Bergan

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at Overton

Central Valley at Cambridge

Alma at Elmwood-Murdock

BDS at Shelton

Class D2 District Finals 

Arthur County at Falls City Sacred Heart

Sioux County at Humphrey St. Francis

Lawrence-Nelson at Maywood-Hayes Center

High Plains Community at Stuart

Wauneta-Palisade at Wynot

Bertrand at Diller-Odell

Exeter-Milligan at South Platte

Garden County at Anselmo-Merna

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.