(KMAland) -- State cross country, Missouri state softball and volleyball and Nebraska district volleyball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Class 1A/2A State Cross Country at Fort Dodge Follow @TrevMaeder96
AT Barnard
MISSOURI STATE SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1 State Tournament
Championship: Maysville vs. La Plata, 11:00 AM
East Carter vs. St. Elizabeth, 12:15 PM
Class 2 State Tournament
Championship: Sherwood vs. Marceline, 2:30 PM
Third Place: Iberia vs. New Bloomfield, 1:30 PM
Class 3 State Tournament
Chillicothe vs. Perryville, 11:00 AM
Sullivan vs. Blair Oaks, 11:00 AM
Third Place, 3:30 PM
Championship, 5:00 PM
MISSOURI STATE VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Wellington-Napoleon at Sante Fe
Midway at Miller
Blue Eye at South Iron
Advance at Gideon
Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Bishop LeBlond at Lawson
Skyline at Liberty (Mountain View)
Conway at Hermann
Jefferson (Festus) at Clearwater
Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Notre Dame de Sion at Odessa
Springfield Catholic at Strafford
Blair Oaks at John Burroughs
Notre Dame (St. Louis) at Valle Catholic
Class 4 State Quarterfinals
St. Pius X (Kansas City) at Pembroke Hill
Logan-Rogersville at Jefferson City
Lutheran St. Charles at Westminster Christian
Nerinx Hall at Farmington
Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Liberty North at Lee’s Summit West
Nixa at Rock Bridge
St. Dominic at Francis Howell Central
Marquette at Cor Jesu Academy
NEBRASKA DISTRICT FINAL VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Class B District Finals
Blair at Norris
Elkhorn at Skutt Catholic
Bennington at Waverly
Alliance at York
Lexington at Elkhorn North
Aurora at Northwest
Adams Central at Sidney
Seward at Omaha Duchesne Academy
Class C1 District Finals
Old at Kearney Catholic
Roncalli Catholic at Grand Island Central Catholic
North Bend Central at Lincoln Lutheran
Fairbury at Columbus Lakeview
Mitchell at Syracuse
Pierce at Chase County
Broken Bow at Bishop Neumann
St. Paul at Gothenburg
Class C2 District Finals
Bayard at Oakland-Craig
Crofton at Wisner-Pilger
Burwell at Superior
Bridgeport at Amherst
Palmyra at Sutton
Thayer Central at Clarkson/Leigh
Hastings St. Cecilia at Guardian Angels Central Catholic
Norfolk Catholic at Yutan
Class D1 District Finals
Heartland at Howells-Dodge
Hartington Cedar Catholic at Mead
Creighton at Nebraska Christian
Johnson-Brock at Archbishop Bergan
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller at Overton
Central Valley at Cambridge
Alma at Elmwood-Murdock
BDS at Shelton
Class D2 District Finals
Arthur County at Falls City Sacred Heart
Sioux County at Humphrey St. Francis
Lawrence-Nelson at Maywood-Hayes Center
High Plains Community at Stuart
Wauneta-Palisade at Wynot
Bertrand at Diller-Odell
Exeter-Milligan at South Platte
Garden County at Anselmo-Merna