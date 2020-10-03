KMA Sports Logo
(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Greene County Tournament  

POOL A

Stanton Greene County

Stanton Boone

Stanton Grinnell

POOL B

Lewis Central Carroll

Lewis Central South Hardin

Lewis Central Pella Christian 

Tri-Center Tournament 

POOL A 

Atlantic vs. Tri-Center

Atlantic vs. Lawton-Bronson

Tri-Center vs. Lawton-Bronson

POOL B

IKM-Manning vs. Red Oak

IKM-Manning vs. Westwood

Red Oak vs. Westwood

BRACKET

1A vs. 2B

2A vs. 1B

Championship 

River Valley Tournament 

Boyer Valley River Valley

Boyer Valley Remsen St. Marys

Boyer Valley Woodbury Central

Boyer Valley Alta-Aurelia

Des Moines Christian Tournament  

POOL A

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Des Moines Christian

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Johnston

Sergeant Bluff-Luton Pella

BRACKET PLAY

WDM Valley Triangular 

Abraham Lincoln vs. WDM Valley

Abraham Lincoln vs. Iowa City Liberty

Area Missouri/Nebraska 

St. Joseph Central at Maryville

Logan View at Syracuse 

Raymond Central Tournament 

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

Fort Calhoun Tournament 

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

Nodaway Valley at Wartburg

Savannah (MO) Meet

Bishop LeBlond (MO) Meet

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE  

Maryville at Lafayette (B)

