(KMAland) -- Plenty of cross country, soccer, softball and volleyball on the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Kearney

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville vs. St. Paul Lutheran (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Benton Tournament 

Pool A: Maryville, Lafayette, Marceline

Pool B: Benton, Maysville, Bishop LeBlond

Pool C: Central, St. Theresa’s, Polo

Pool D: Savannah, Richmond, East Buchanan

Gold Bracket: A1/C1, B1/D1, Winners, Losers

Silver Bracket: A2/B2, B2/D2, Winners, Losers

Bronze Bracket: A3/C3, B3/D3, Winners, Losers

Nebraska Class B District Finals 

Gering at Wahoo, 10:00 AM

Gross Catholic at Scottsbluff, 10:00 AM

Nebraska Class C District Finals 

Aquinas Catholic at Yutan/Mead, 10:00 AM

Gothenburg at Freeman, 12:00 PM

Auburn at Cozad, 11:00 AM

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE

Johnston Invitational (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

AT Western Christian 

Pool A: Harlan, Sioux City East, Western Christian, Central Lyon, Dakota Valley, Boyden-Hull

Pool B: LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Bishop Heelan Catholic, MOC-Floyd Valley, Des Moines Christian, Unity Christian

Bracket: A1 vs. B1

AT Indianola 

Gold Pool: Clarinda, Perry, Fort Dodge, Indianola

Purple Pool: Glenwood, Williamsburg, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Ballard

Championship Bracket: G1 vs. P2, G2 vs. P1, Losers, Winners

Consolation Bracket: G3 vs. P4, G4 vs. P3, Losers, Winners

AT Hampton-Dumont 

Pool A: South Hardin, Ames, Webster City, Ames, Independence

Pool B: Kuemper Catholic, St. Edmond, Janesville, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

Pool C: Roland-Story, Iowa Falls-Alden, Grand View Christian

Championship Bracket: A1/AL2, C2/B2, C1/A2, AL1/B1, Semifinals, Championship 

AT CAM 

Blue Pool: CAM, Ar-We-Va, Orient-Macksburg, ACGC

Silver Pool: Griswold, Riverside, Underwood, Paton-Churdan

Bracket: B1 vs. S2, S1 vs. B2, Championship 

AT Wayne 

Round Robin: Essex, Central Decatur, Wayne, Melcher-Dallas, Mormon Trail, Murray, Seymour

AT Martensdale-St. Marys 

Round Robin: Martensdale-St. Marys, Southeast Warren, Earlham, Pleasantville, Montezuma, Van Meter

AT Benton (MO) 

Red Pool: Maryville, Cameron, Bishop LeBlond, Lincoln College Prep

White Pool: Bedford, Benton, Lafayette, Pembroke H ill

Bracket: R1/W4, R3/W2, R2/W3, R4/W1, Semifinals, Consolation, Championship 

AT West Monona 

Round Robin: Sioux City West, Westwood, Omaha Nation, West Monona, Siouxland Christian, Hinton

AT Beatrice (Trailblazer Conference Tournament)

Pool A: Nebraska City, Wahoo, Platteview

Pool B: Plattsmouth, Beatrice, Ralston

Bracket: A3/B3, A2/B2, A1/B1

AT Falls City (NE) 

Pool A: Falls City, Sterling, Tri County

Pool B: Palmyra, St. Joseph Christian, Pawnee City

Bracket: 5th, 3rd, Championship 

