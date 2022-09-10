(KMAland) -- A busy Saturday has plenty of cross country, softball and volleyball on the slate. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Lewis Central
AT Ridge View (Kuemper Catholic, LeMars, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West)
AT Greene County (Denison-Schleswig, IKM-Manning, Coon Rapids-Bayard)
AT Raymore-Peculiar (Maryville)
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Lincoln Lutheran at Aquinas Catholic
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Excelsior Springs Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
King City Tournament
Worth County Albany
Worth County Hardin-Central
Worth County King City
Chillicothe Tournament
POOL A
Maryville Chillicothe
Maryville Oak Grove
RE-POOL
Maryville will play two more
Omaha Mercy Tournament (Plattsmouth)
Bishop Neumann vs. Platteview
Omaha Mercy vs. North Bend Central
Wayne vs. Plattsmouth
Yutan vs. South Sioux City
Falls City Tournament
Nebraska City vs. Auburn
North Andrew vs. Southern/Diller-Odell
Falls City vs. Syracuse
Freeman vs. Wilber-Clatonia
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood Ralston
Ashland-Greenwood Gross Catholic
Ashland-Greenwood Fairbury
Other
Aquinas Catholic, Duchesne Academy at Cass
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Sioux City West Relays (G)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Shenandoah Tournament
POOL A
Shenandoah Fremont-Mills
Shenandoah Bedford
Fremont-Mills Bedford
POOL B
Missouri Valley Lenox
Missouri Valley Panorama
Lenox Panorama
BRACKET PLAY
Pool A 1st vs. Pool B 2nd
Pool A 2nd vs. Pool B 1st
Pool A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd
Winners & Losers of Semifinals
Griswold Tournament
POOL A
Creston Griswold
Creston Riverside
Creston Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Griswold Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Griswold Riverside
Riverside Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
POOL B
Denison-Schleswig ACGC
Denison-Schleswig AHSTW
Denison-Schleswig Southwest Valley
AHSTW ACGC
AHSTW Southwest Valley
Southwest Valley ACGC
BRACKET PLAY
A3/B3
A4/B4
B1/A2
A1/B2
Championship
South Central Calhoun Tournament
Kuemper Catholic Winterset
Kuemper Catholic East Sac County
Kuemper Catholic Carroll
Kuemper Catholic Kingsley-Pierson
Kuemper Catholic South Central Calhoun
Kuemper Catholic Ridge View
West Monona Tournament
Logan-Magnolia West Monona
Logan-Magnolia West Harrison
Logan-Magnolia Boyer Valley
Logan-Magnolia Woodbine
Logan-Magnolia MMCRU
West Harrison West Monona
West Harrison Boyer Valley
West Harrison Woodbine
West Harrison MMCRU
Boyer Valley West Monona
Boyer Valley Woodbine
Boyer Valley MMCRU
Woodbine West Monona
Woodbine MMCRU
Chariton Tournament
POOL A
Southeast Warren Davis County
Southeast Warren Pleasantville
Southeast Warren Wayne
Wayne Pleasantville
Wayne Davis County
CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET
A1/B1
A2/B2
CONSOLATION BRACKET
A3/B3
A4/B4
LeMars Tournament
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City North
LeMars vs. Sioux City North
Hinton vs. Sioux City North
Sioux City North vs. Sheldon
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sheldon
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Dakota Valley
LeMars vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton
LeMars vs. Gehlen Catholic
LeMars vs. Lawton-Bronson
Southeast Polk Tournament
POOL A
Abraham Lincoln Urbandale
Abraham Lincoln Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Abraham Lincoln Southeast Polk
BRACKET PLAY
Iowa City West Tournament
POOL A
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Nevada
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Cedar Rapids Washington
Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Iowa City West
BRACKET PLAY
Bishop Heelan Catholic
Twin Cedars Tournament
Malcolm Tournament
Louisville vs. Milford
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Fairbury
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Elmwood-Murdock
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Centennial
Archbishop Bergan Tournament
GOLD POOL
Lourdes Central Catholic Archbishop Bergan
Lourdes Central Catholic Boys Town
CROSS-POOL
5th, 3rd, Championship
Bellevue East Tournament
Syracuse
Humboldt-TRS Tournament
POOL A
Johnson-Brock Lewiston
Johnson-Brock Pawnee City
POOL B
Falls City Sacred Heart Southern
Falls City Sacred Heart Humboldt-TRS
BRACKET
5th, 3rd, 1st Place
Other
Maryville JV at North Nodaway