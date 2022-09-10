KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- A busy Saturday has plenty of cross country, softball and volleyball on the slate. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Lewis Central

AT Ridge View (Kuemper Catholic, LeMars, Sioux City East, Sioux City North, Sioux City West)

AT Greene County (Denison-Schleswig, IKM-Manning, Coon Rapids-Bayard)

AT Raymore-Peculiar (Maryville)

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCHEDULE 

Lincoln Lutheran at Aquinas Catholic

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Excelsior Springs Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

King City Tournament

Worth County Albany

Worth County Hardin-Central

Worth County King City

Chillicothe Tournament 

POOL A

Maryville Chillicothe

Maryville Oak Grove

RE-POOL

Maryville will play two more

Omaha Mercy Tournament (Plattsmouth) 

Bishop Neumann vs. Platteview

Omaha Mercy vs. North Bend Central

Wayne vs. Plattsmouth

Yutan vs. South Sioux City

Falls City Tournament 

Nebraska City vs. Auburn

North Andrew vs. Southern/Diller-Odell

Falls City vs. Syracuse

Freeman vs. Wilber-Clatonia

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament 

Ashland-Greenwood Ralston

Ashland-Greenwood Gross Catholic

Ashland-Greenwood Fairbury

Other

Aquinas Catholic, Duchesne Academy at Cass

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Sioux City West Relays (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Shenandoah Tournament

POOL A

Shenandoah Fremont-Mills

Shenandoah Bedford

Fremont-Mills Bedford

POOL B

Missouri Valley Lenox

Missouri Valley Panorama

Lenox Panorama

BRACKET PLAY

Pool A 1st vs. Pool B 2nd

Pool A 2nd vs. Pool B 1st

Pool A 3rd vs. Pool B 3rd

Winners & Losers of Semifinals

Griswold Tournament

POOL A

Creston Griswold

Creston Riverside

Creston Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Griswold Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Griswold Riverside

Riverside Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

POOL B

Denison-Schleswig ACGC

Denison-Schleswig AHSTW

Denison-Schleswig Southwest Valley

AHSTW ACGC

AHSTW Southwest Valley

Southwest Valley ACGC

BRACKET PLAY

A3/B3

A4/B4

B1/A2

A1/B2

Championship

South Central Calhoun Tournament 

Kuemper Catholic Winterset

Kuemper Catholic East Sac County

Kuemper Catholic Carroll

Kuemper Catholic Kingsley-Pierson

Kuemper Catholic South Central Calhoun

Kuemper Catholic Ridge View

West Monona Tournament 

Logan-Magnolia West Monona

Logan-Magnolia West Harrison

Logan-Magnolia Boyer Valley

Logan-Magnolia Woodbine

Logan-Magnolia MMCRU

West Harrison West Monona

West Harrison Boyer Valley

West Harrison Woodbine

West Harrison MMCRU

Boyer Valley West Monona

Boyer Valley Woodbine

Boyer Valley MMCRU

Woodbine West Monona

Woodbine MMCRU

Chariton Tournament  

POOL A

Southeast Warren Davis County

Southeast Warren Pleasantville

Southeast Warren Wayne

Wayne Pleasantville

Wayne Davis County

CHAMPIONSHIP BRACKET

A1/B1

A2/B2

CONSOLATION BRACKET

A3/B3

A4/B4

LeMars Tournament 

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City North

LeMars vs. Sioux City North 

Hinton vs. Sioux City North

Sioux City North vs. Sheldon

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sheldon

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Dakota Valley

LeMars vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton

LeMars vs. Gehlen Catholic

LeMars vs. Lawton-Bronson

Southeast Polk Tournament 

POOL A

Abraham Lincoln Urbandale

Abraham Lincoln Cedar Rapids Jefferson

Abraham Lincoln Southeast Polk

BRACKET PLAY

Iowa City West Tournament

POOL A 

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Nevada

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Cedar Rapids Washington

Bishop Heelan Catholic vs. Iowa City West

BRACKET PLAY

Bishop Heelan Catholic

Twin Cedars Tournament 

Malcolm Tournament 

Louisville vs. Milford

Elmwood-Murdock vs. Fairbury

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Elmwood-Murdock

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Centennial

Archbishop Bergan Tournament  

GOLD POOL

Lourdes Central Catholic Archbishop Bergan

Lourdes Central Catholic Boys Town

CROSS-POOL

5th, 3rd, Championship 

Bellevue East Tournament 

Syracuse

Humboldt-TRS Tournament 

POOL A

Johnson-Brock Lewiston

Johnson-Brock Pawnee City

POOL B

Falls City Sacred Heart Southern

Falls City Sacred Heart Humboldt-TRS

BRACKET

5th, 3rd, 1st Place

Other 

Maryville JV at North Nodaway

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.