(KMAland) -- There is plenty of cross country, softball, volleyball and even some swimming on Saturday's KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Lewis Central
AT Creston
AT Ridge View (Kuemper Catholic, LeMars, Sioux City East, Sioux City North)
AT Greene County (Denison-Schleswig, Audubon, Orient-Macksburg)
AT Raymore-Peculiar (Maryville)
KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE
Maryville at Excelsior Springs Tournament (B)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Omaha Mercy Tournament
-Plattsmouth vs. North Bend Central
Falls City Tournament
-Bracket: Freeman vs. Southern/Diller-Odell, Auburn vs. Weeping Water, Nebraska City vs. Syracuse, Falls City vs. Wilber-Clatonia (play to 7th place)
Ashland-Greenwood Tournament
Ashland-Greenwood vs. Fairbury, Gross Catholic & Ralston
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Spirit Lake, Spencer at Sioux City Metro
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Shenandoah Tournament
-Pool A: Shenandoah, Fremont-Mills, Bedford
-Pool B: Stanton, Missouri Valley, Lenox
-Championship Bracket: A1 vs. B2, A2 vs. B1, Winners & Losers
-Consolation Bracket: A3 vs. B3
Griswold Tournament
-Pool A: Griswold, Riverside, IKM-Manning, Exira/EHK
-Pool B: Denison-Schleswig, AHSTW, Southwest Valley, ACGC
-Championship Bracket: B1 vs. A2, A1 vs. B2, Winners
-Consolation Bracket: A3 vs. B3, A4 vs. B4
South Central Calhoun Tournament
-Round Robin: Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, South Central Calhoun, East Sac County, Kingsley-Pierson, Ridge View
West Monona Tournament
-Round Robin: Logan-Magnolia, Boyer Valley, West Harrison, Woodbine, West Monona, MMCRU
Chariton Tournament
-Round Robin: Southeast Warren, Wayne, East Union, Davis County, Albia, Chariton, North Mahaska, Interstate 35
South Hardin Tournament
-North Pool: Coon Rapids-Bayard, South Hardin, Saydel, Edgewood-Colesburg
-South Pool: Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Greene County, Boone, Oelwein
LeMars Tournament
-Modified Round Robin: LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City North, Gehlen Catholic, Lawton-Bronson, Dakota Valley, Hinton, Sheldon
LeMars vs. Hinton
LeMars vs. Sioux City North
LeMars vs. Gehlen Catholic
LeMars vs. Lawton-Bronson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Lawton-Bronson
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sheldon
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City North
Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Dakota Valley
Sioux City North vs. Sheldon
Sioux City North vs. Hinton
Southeast Polk Tournament
-Pool B: Abraham Lincoln, WDM Valley, North Polk, Indianola
-Pool A: Pella, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Southeast Polk
-Pool C: Des Moines Roosevelt, Oskaloosa, Waukee, Ankeny Centennial
-Pool D: Marshalltown, Urbandale, Waukee Northwest, Des Moines East
-Gold Bracket: A1/C2, A2/C1, B2/D1, D2/B1
-Silver Bracket: A3/C4, A4/C3, B3/D4, B4/D3
Spencer Tournament
-Pool B: Bishop Heelan Catholic, Spencer, Sioux Central, West Lyon, Mason City
-Pool A: Algona, Cherokee, Carroll, Humboldt, Estherville-Lincoln Central
-Bracket: 3rd Place & Championship
Twin Cedars Tournament
-Round Robin: Murray, Ankeny Christian, Twin Cedars, Pleasantville
Malcolm (NE) Tournament
-Elmwood-Murdock vs. Milford, Louisville vs. Columbus Scotus, Ashland-Greenwood vs. Elmwood-Murdock, Ashland-Greenwood vs. Centennial, Louisville vs. Fairbury
-Bracket: Championship, 3rd Place, 5th Place, 7th Place, 9th Place
Archbishop Bergan (NE) Tournament
-Green Pool: Lourdes Central Catholic, Humphrey St. Francis, Schuyler
-Gold Pool: Mead, Archbishop Bergan, Boys Town
-Bracket: 5th place, 3rd place, Championship
Humboldt-TRS (NE) Tournament
-Pool A: Johnson-Brock, Lewiston, Southern
-Pool B: Sacred Heart, Humboldt-TRS, Pawnee City
-Bracket: 5th place, 3rd place, Championship