KMA Sports Logo
Buy Now
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- There is plenty of cross country, softball, volleyball and even some swimming on Saturday's KMAland Sports Schedule. Check out the full schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Lewis Central 

AT Creston

AT Ridge View (Kuemper Catholic, LeMars, Sioux City East, Sioux City North)

AT Greene County (Denison-Schleswig, Audubon, Orient-Macksburg)

AT Raymore-Peculiar (Maryville)

KMALAND SOCCER SCHEDULE 

Maryville at Excelsior Springs Tournament (B)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Omaha Mercy Tournament 

-Plattsmouth vs. North Bend Central

Falls City Tournament

-Bracket: Freeman vs. Southern/Diller-Odell, Auburn vs. Weeping Water, Nebraska City vs. Syracuse, Falls City vs. Wilber-Clatonia (play to 7th place)

Ashland-Greenwood Tournament  

Ashland-Greenwood vs. Fairbury, Gross Catholic & Ralston

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Spirit Lake, Spencer at Sioux City Metro

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE  

Shenandoah Tournament 

-Pool A: Shenandoah, Fremont-Mills, Bedford

-Pool B: Stanton, Missouri Valley, Lenox

-Championship Bracket: A1 vs. B2, A2 vs. B1, Winners & Losers

-Consolation Bracket: A3 vs. B3

Griswold Tournament 

-Pool A: Griswold, Riverside, IKM-Manning, Exira/EHK

-Pool B: Denison-Schleswig, AHSTW, Southwest Valley, ACGC

-Championship Bracket: B1 vs. A2, A1 vs. B2, Winners

-Consolation Bracket: A3 vs. B3, A4 vs. B4

South Central Calhoun Tournament

-Round Robin: Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, South Central Calhoun, East Sac County, Kingsley-Pierson, Ridge View 

West Monona Tournament 

-Round Robin: Logan-Magnolia, Boyer Valley, West Harrison, Woodbine, West Monona, MMCRU

Chariton Tournament  

-Round Robin: Southeast Warren, Wayne, East Union, Davis County, Albia, Chariton, North Mahaska, Interstate 35

South Hardin Tournament 

-North Pool: Coon Rapids-Bayard, South Hardin, Saydel, Edgewood-Colesburg

-South Pool: Gladbrook-Reinbeck, Greene County, Boone, Oelwein

LeMars Tournament  

-Modified Round Robin: LeMars, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux City North, Gehlen Catholic, Lawton-Bronson, Dakota Valley, Hinton, Sheldon

LeMars vs. Hinton

LeMars vs. Sioux City North

LeMars vs. Gehlen Catholic

LeMars vs. Lawton-Bronson

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Lawton-Bronson

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sheldon

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Sioux City North

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Dakota Valley

Sioux City North vs. Sheldon

Sioux City North vs. Hinton

Southeast Polk Tournament 

-Pool B: Abraham Lincoln, WDM Valley, North Polk, Indianola

-Pool A: Pella, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont, Southeast Polk

-Pool C: Des Moines Roosevelt, Oskaloosa, Waukee, Ankeny Centennial

-Pool D: Marshalltown, Urbandale, Waukee Northwest, Des Moines East 

-Gold Bracket: A1/C2, A2/C1, B2/D1, D2/B1

-Silver Bracket: A3/C4, A4/C3, B3/D4, B4/D3

Spencer Tournament 

-Pool B: Bishop Heelan Catholic, Spencer, Sioux Central, West Lyon, Mason City

-Pool A: Algona, Cherokee, Carroll, Humboldt, Estherville-Lincoln Central

-Bracket: 3rd Place & Championship 

Twin Cedars Tournament 

-Round Robin: Murray, Ankeny Christian, Twin Cedars, Pleasantville

Malcolm (NE) Tournament 

-Elmwood-Murdock vs. Milford, Louisville vs. Columbus Scotus, Ashland-Greenwood vs. Elmwood-Murdock, Ashland-Greenwood vs. Centennial, Louisville vs. Fairbury

-Bracket: Championship, 3rd Place, 5th Place, 7th Place, 9th Place

Archbishop Bergan (NE) Tournament 

-Green Pool: Lourdes Central Catholic, Humphrey St. Francis, Schuyler

-Gold Pool: Mead, Archbishop Bergan, Boys Town

-Bracket: 5th place, 3rd place, Championship 

Humboldt-TRS (NE) Tournament 

-Pool A: Johnson-Brock, Lewiston, Southern

-Pool B: Sacred Heart, Humboldt-TRS, Pawnee City

-Bracket: 5th place, 3rd place, Championship

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.