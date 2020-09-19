KMA Sports Logo 2
(KMAland) -- Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule for Saturday below.

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE

Red Oak/Glenwood Tournament

AT Red Oak

Tri-Center vs. Red Oak

Underwood vs. St. Albert

Red Oak vs. Creston

Tri-Center vs. St. Albert

Tri-Center vs. Underwood

Creston vs. St. Albert

Red Oak vs. St. Albert

Underwood vs. Creston

Red Oak vs. Underwood

Tri-Center vs. Creston

AT Glenwood

Glenwood vs. Clarinda

Abraham Lincoln vs. Sidney

Glenwood vs. Sidney

Clarinda vs. Treynor

Glenwood vs. Abraham Lincoln

Treynor vs. Sidney

Abraham Lincoln vs. Treynor

Sidney vs. Clarinda

Glenwood vs. Treynor

Clarinda vs. Abraham Lincoln

Mount Ayr Tournament

Black Pool

East Mills vs. Clarke

East Mills vs. Shenandoah

Shenandoah vs. Clarke

Red Pool

Lamoni vs. Mount Ayr

Lamoni vs. Interstate 35

Lamoni vs. Wayne

Mount Ayr vs. Interstate 35

Mount Ayr vs. Wayne

Wayne vs. Interstate 35

Semifinals

Black 1 vs. Red 2

Black 2 vs. Red 1

Championship & 3rd Place

Bondurant-Farrar Tournament

Atlantic vs. Bondurant-Farrar

Atlantic vs. Winterset

Atlantic vs. Nevada

Atlantic vs. Knoxville

Atlantic vs. Cedar Rapids Kennedy

Carroll Tournament

Ar-We-Va vs. IKM-Manning

Ar-We-Va vs. Paton-Churdan

IKM-Manning vs. Humboldt

Ar-We-Va vs. Humboldt

IKM-Manning vs. Paton-Churdan

West Harrison Tournament

Thomas Jefferson vs. Woodbine

Whiting vs. AHSTW

Missouri Valley vs. West Harrison

West Harrison vs. Thomas Jefferson

Missouri Valley vs. AHSTW

Whiting vs. Woodbine

Whiting vs. Missouri Valley

West Harrison vs. Woodbine

Thomas Jefferson vs. AHSTW

AHSTW vs. West Harrison

Whiting vs. Thomas Jefferson

Missouri Valley vs. Woodbine

AHSTW vs. Woodbine

Missouri Valley vs. Thomas Jefferson

West Harrison vs. Whiting

ACGC Tournament

BLACK POOL

Glidden-Ralston Colfax-Mingo

Gldiden-Ralston ACGC

GOLD POOL

Nodaway Valley West Central Valley

Nodaway Valley Exira Elk Horn-Kimballton

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton West Central Valley

BRACKET PLAY

Black 1 vs Gold 2

Gold 1 vs. Black 2

3rd & Championship

Black 3 vs. Gold 3

Cherokee Tournament

Siouxland Christian vs. Sioux City East

Cherokee vs. Sioux City East

Hinton vs. Sioux City East

Melcher-Dallas Tournament

Pleasantville vs. Melcher-Dallas

Mormon Trail vs. Melcher-Dallas

Pleasantville vs. Mormon Trail

Cardinal Tournament

Moulton-Udell vs. Cardinal

Seymour vs. Twin Cedars

Centerville vs. Seymour

Moulton-Udell vs. Twin Cedars

Twin Cedars vs. Cardinal

Centerville vs. Moulton-Udell

Seymour vs. Moulton-Udell

Seymour vs. Cardinal

Twin Cedars vs. Centerville

Fairbury Tournament

Pool A

Syracuse Falls City

Syracuse Sandy Creek

Falls City Sandy Creek

Pool B

Auburn David City

Auburn Fairbury

Medal Round

3A vs 3B

2A vs 2B

1A vs 1B

