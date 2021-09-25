(KMAland) -- Plenty of softball, volleyball, swimming and cross country on the slate for Saturday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Harlan
AT Sioux City East
AT University of Missouri (Maryville)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
NCMC Tournament (at Trenton, Missouri)
Chillicothe Tournament
Pool C: Maryville, Putnam County, Savannah
Pool A: Chillicothe, Princeton, Oak Grove
Pool B: Hamilton, Cameron, Macon
Bracket: Championship Pool, Silver Pool, Bronze Pool
North Harrison Tournament (Worth County)
Trailblazer Conference Tournament
Pool A: Plattsmouth, Wahoo, Ralston
Pool B: Nebraska City, Beatrice, Platteview
Championship Bracket: A1 vs. B1, A2 vs. B2, A3 vs. B3
Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament
Bracket: Cass County vs. Syracuse, Yutan vs. Cass County/Syracuse, DC West/Raymodn Central, Arlington/Logan View, Ashland-Greenwood vs. Fort Calhoun, Semifinals, Championship/Consolation
East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament
Bracket: Falls City/Weeping Water, Freeman vs. Falls City/Weeping Water, Malcolm/Auburn, Loser of 1 vs. Loser of 2, Winner of L1/L2 vs. Loser of 3, Championship
KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE
WDM Valley Invitational (Lewis Central, Atlantic, Sioux City Metro) (G)
Des Moines Lincoln Invitational (Abraham Lincoln) (G)
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Nevada Tournament
Pool A: Nevada, Van Meter, Ballard, Des Moines Lincoln
Pool B: Carroll, Iowa Falls-Alden, Dallas Center-Grimes, Lake Mills
Pool C & D: Glenwood vs. Bondurant-Farrar, Glenwood vs. West Marshall, Harlan vs. West Marshall, Harlan vs. Norwalk, Harlan vs. Carlisle, Glenwood vs. Carlisle
Championship Bracket: Gold & Silver Brackets
Bedford Tournament
Pool 1: Sidney, Bedford, Mount Ayr
Pool 2: Stanton, East Mills, Central Decatur, Lamoni
Consolation Bracket: Pool 1 3rd vs. Pool 2 4th, Pool 2 3rd vs. Winner of Pool 1 3rd & Pool 2 4th
Championship Bracket: 1st Pool 2 vs. 2nd Pool 1, 1st Pool 1 vs. 2nd Pool 2, Winners
Southwest Valley Tournament
Round Robin: AHSTW, Southwest Valley, Lenox, CAM, Exira/EHK, Clarke, Panorama
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Tournament
Pool A: Sioux City West, Okoboji, HMS, Gehlen Catholic
Pool B: Rock Valley, South O’Brien, Trinity Catholic, Newell-Fonda
Bracket: A1 vs. B2, B1 vs. A2, Championship
Sioux City East Tournament
Round Robin: Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City North, Sheldon, Hinton
Unity Christian Tournament
Round Robin: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, Sioux Falls Christian, Southwest Christian, Spirit Lake, Unity Christian
Louisville (NE) Tournament
Bracket: Louisville vs. Douglas County West, Auburn vs. Weeping Water, Omaha Mercy vs. Brownell-Talbot, Johnson County Central vs. Cedar Bluffs
Southern (NE) Tournament
Round Robin: Falls City, Southern, Heartland, Thayer Central