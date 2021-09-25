KMA Sports Logo 3
(KMAland) -- Plenty of softball, volleyball, swimming and cross country on the slate for Saturday. Check out the full KMAland Sports Schedule below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE

AT Harlan

AT Sioux City East

AT University of Missouri (Maryville)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

NCMC Tournament (at Trenton, Missouri)

Chillicothe Tournament  

Pool C: Maryville, Putnam County, Savannah

Pool A: Chillicothe, Princeton, Oak Grove

Pool B: Hamilton, Cameron, Macon

Bracket: Championship Pool, Silver Pool, Bronze Pool

North Harrison Tournament (Worth County)

Trailblazer Conference Tournament 

Pool A: Plattsmouth, Wahoo, Ralston

Pool B: Nebraska City, Beatrice, Platteview

Championship Bracket: A1 vs. B1, A2 vs. B2, A3 vs. B3

Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament  

Bracket: Cass County vs. Syracuse, Yutan vs. Cass County/Syracuse, DC West/Raymodn Central, Arlington/Logan View, Ashland-Greenwood vs. Fort Calhoun, Semifinals, Championship/Consolation

East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament 

Bracket: Falls City/Weeping Water, Freeman vs. Falls City/Weeping Water, Malcolm/Auburn, Loser of 1 vs. Loser of 2, Winner of L1/L2 vs. Loser of 3, Championship

KMALAND SWIMMING SCHEDULE 

WDM Valley Invitational (Lewis Central, Atlantic, Sioux City Metro) (G)

Des Moines Lincoln Invitational (Abraham Lincoln) (G)

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Nevada Tournament 

Pool A: Nevada, Van Meter, Ballard, Des Moines Lincoln

Pool B: Carroll, Iowa Falls-Alden, Dallas Center-Grimes, Lake Mills

Pool C & D: Glenwood vs. Bondurant-Farrar, Glenwood vs. West Marshall, Harlan vs. West Marshall, Harlan vs. Norwalk, Harlan vs. Carlisle, Glenwood vs. Carlisle

Championship Bracket: Gold & Silver Brackets 

Bedford Tournament  

Pool 1: Sidney, Bedford, Mount Ayr

Pool 2: Stanton, East Mills, Central Decatur, Lamoni

Consolation Bracket: Pool 1 3rd vs. Pool 2 4th, Pool 2 3rd vs. Winner of Pool 1 3rd & Pool 2 4th

Championship Bracket: 1st Pool 2 vs. 2nd Pool 1, 1st Pool 1 vs. 2nd Pool 2, Winners

Southwest Valley Tournament  

Round Robin: AHSTW, Southwest Valley, Lenox, CAM, Exira/EHK, Clarke, Panorama 

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn Tournament  

Pool A: Sioux City West, Okoboji, HMS, Gehlen Catholic

Pool B: Rock Valley, South O’Brien, Trinity Catholic, Newell-Fonda

Bracket: A1 vs. B2, B1 vs. A2, Championship

Sioux City East Tournament  

Round Robin: Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln, Sioux City East, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City North, Sheldon, Hinton

Unity Christian Tournament 

Round Robin: Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Sioux Center, Sioux Falls Christian, Southwest Christian, Spirit Lake, Unity Christian 

Louisville (NE) Tournament  

Bracket: Louisville vs. Douglas County West, Auburn vs. Weeping Water, Omaha Mercy vs. Brownell-Talbot, Johnson County Central vs. Cedar Bluffs

Southern (NE) Tournament 

Round Robin: Falls City, Southern, Heartland, Thayer Central

