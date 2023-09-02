(KMAland) -- Cross country, softball and plenty of volleyball on the slate for Saturday. Check out the KMAland Sports Schedule below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
Abraham Lincoln Meet (at Iowa Western)
Pella Meet
Liberty North Meet (Nodaway Valley, Savannah)
Beatrice Meet (Syracuse)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Ashland-Greenwood, Crete, Wahoo at Waverly
Auburn Tournament (Auburn vs. Plattsmouth, Syracuse vs. Southern, Omaha Buena Vista vs. Falls City, Raymond Central vs. Nebraska City)
Omaha North Tournament (Platteview/Weeping Water)
Douglas County West at Cass
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Clarinda Tournament (Shenandoah, Clarinda, Sidney, Tri-Center, Maryville, West Central Valley)
Glenwood Tournament (Pool A: Stanton, Harlan, Gretna; Pool B: Gretna East, Glenwood, Thomas Jefferson; Pool C: Red Oak, Underwood, Bishop Heelan Catholic)
Iowa City High Tournament (Lewis Central vs. Ankeny Centennial, Iowa City High & Bettendorf)
Atlantic Tournament (St. Albert, Atlantic, Treynor, Grand View Christian, Knoxville)
Missouri Valley Tournament (East Mills, Griswold, Riverside, Missouri Valley, Woodbine, Boyer Valley)
Ridge View Tournament (Pool A: Logan-Magnolia, Ridge View, OABCIG, MMCRU; Pool B: Ar-We-Va, Westwood, West Monona, East Sac County; Semifinals & Championship)
South Central Calhoun Tournament (Audubon vs. South Hamilton, Perry, Pocahontas Area, Manson-NW Webster, South Central Calhoun, Spencer)
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament (Coon Rapids-Bayard, CAM, Ogden, Madrid)
Area Nebraska
Ashland-Greenwood, Syracuse at Douglas County West
Weeping Water Tournament (Pool A: Weeping Water, Humboldt-TRS, Lourdes Central Catholic, Wilber-Clatonia; Pool B: Falls City Sacred Heart, East Butler, Auburn, Yutan; Bracket Play: 7th Place, 5th Place, 3rd Place, 1st Place)
Freeman Tournament (Pool B: Johnson-Brock, Sterling, Elmwood-Murdock; Pool A: Freeman, Deshler, Diller-Odell; Bracket Play: A3/B3, A2/B2, A1/B1)