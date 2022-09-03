KMA Sports Logo 3
Design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Another massive Saturday of volleyball with a bit of cross country and softball mixed in. Check out the full slate for Saturday below.

KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE 

AT Abraham Lincoln/Iowa Western Community College

AT Central College (Glenwood)

AT Beatrice (Falls City, Syracuse)

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE 

Plattsmouth at Omaha North Tournament 

Auburn Tournament (Blair/Buena Vista, Falls City/Syracuse, Southern/Raymond Central, Auburn/Nerbaska City)

Ashland-Greenwood, Crete, Waverly at Wahoo

Cass at Douglas County West

KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE 

Clarinda Tournament  

Shenandoah Maryville

Shenandoah Clarinda

Shenandoah Sidney

Shenandoah Tri-Center

Shenandoah West Central Valley

Clarinda Sidney

Clarinda Tri-Center

Clarinda Maryville

Clarinda West Central Valley

Sidney Tri-Center

Sidney West Central Valley

Sidney Maryville

Tri-Center West Central Valley

Tri-Center Maryville

Maryville West Central Valley

Glenwood Tournament  

POOL A

Glenwood Harlan

Glenwood Stanton

Glenwood Thomas Jefferson

Harlan Stanton

Harlan Thomas Jefferson

Stanton Thomas Jefferson

POOL B

Red Oak Underwood

Red Oak Bishop Heelan Catholic

Red Oak Gretna

Underwood Bishop Heelan Catholic

Underwood Gretna

Bishop Heelan Catholic Gretna

Tournament Play: A1/B2, A2/B1, Winners, Losers, A3/B4, B3/A4, Winners, Losers

Atlantic Tournament 

Atlantic Grand View Christian

Atlantic Treynor

Atlantic St. Albert

Atlantic Knoxville

St. Albert Knoxville

St. Albert Grand View Christian

Treynor St. Albert

Treynor Knoxville

Treynor Grand View Christian

Iowa City High Tournament

Lewis Central vs. Dubuque Hempstead

Lewis Central vs. Ankeny Centennial

Lewis Central vs. Bettendorf

Lewis Central vs. Iowa City High

Missouri Valley Tournament  

East Mills Griswold

East Mills Missouri Valley

East Mills Riverside

East Mills Woodbine

East Mills Boyer Valley

East Mills Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Griswold Missouri Valley

Griswold Riverside

Griswold Woodbine

Griswold Boyer Valley

Griswold Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Missouri Valley Riverside

Missouri Valley Woodbine

Missouri Valley Boyer Valley

Missouri Valley Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Riverside Woodbine

Riverside Boyer Valley

Riverside Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Woodbine Boyer Valley

Woodbine Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

Boyer Valley Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton

South Central Calhoun Tournament 

Audubon South Hamilton

Audubon Perry

Audubon Pocahontas Area

Audubon South Central Calhoun

Audubon Manson-NW Webster

Audubon Spencer

Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament 

Coon Rapids-Bayard Paton-Churdan

Coon Rapids-Bayard CAM

Coon Rapids-Bayard Ankeny Christian

Coon Rapids-Bayard Ogden

Coon Rapids-Bayard Madrid

CAM Paton-Churdan

CAM Ankeny Christian

CAM Ogden

CAM Madrid

Paton-Churdan Ankeny Christian

Paton-Churdan Ogden

Paton-Churdan Madrid

Ankeny Christian Ogden

Ankeny Christian Madrid

Ridge View Tournament 

Pool A: Ar-We-Va, Ridge View, Westwood, West Monona

Pool B: OABCIG, East Sac County, MMCRU, Woodbury Central

Championship Bracket: Semifinals & Final

Beatrice Tournament (Auburn)

Freeman Tournament 

POOL B

Sterling Mead

Championship Bracket: A1/B2, B1/A2, Winners, Losers

Consolation Bracket: A3/B3/B4

Weeping Water Tournament  

POOL A

Weeping Water Humboldt-TRS

Weeping Water Lourdes Central Catholic

Weeping Water Wilber-Clatonia

Lourdes Central Catholic Humboldt-TRS

Lourdes Central Catholic Wilber-Clatonia

POOL B

Falls City Sacred Heart East Butler

Falls City Sacred Heart Brownell-Talbot

Falls City Sacred Heart Yutan

Bracket: 7th, 5th, 3rd, 1st

Syracuse Triangular 

Syracuse Douglas County West

Syracuse Ashland-Greenwood

Ashland-Greenwood Douglas County West

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.