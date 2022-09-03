(KMAland) -- Another massive Saturday of volleyball with a bit of cross country and softball mixed in. Check out the full slate for Saturday below.
KMALAND CROSS COUNTRY SCHEDULE
AT Abraham Lincoln/Iowa Western Community College
AT Central College (Glenwood)
AT Beatrice (Falls City, Syracuse)
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCHEDULE
Plattsmouth at Omaha North Tournament
Auburn Tournament (Blair/Buena Vista, Falls City/Syracuse, Southern/Raymond Central, Auburn/Nerbaska City)
Ashland-Greenwood, Crete, Waverly at Wahoo
Cass at Douglas County West
KMALAND VOLLEYBALL SCHEDULE
Clarinda Tournament
Shenandoah Maryville
Shenandoah Clarinda
Shenandoah Sidney
Shenandoah Tri-Center
Shenandoah West Central Valley
Clarinda Sidney
Clarinda Tri-Center
Clarinda Maryville
Clarinda West Central Valley
Sidney Tri-Center
Sidney West Central Valley
Sidney Maryville
Tri-Center West Central Valley
Tri-Center Maryville
Maryville West Central Valley
Glenwood Tournament
POOL A
Glenwood Harlan
Glenwood Stanton
Glenwood Thomas Jefferson
Harlan Stanton
Harlan Thomas Jefferson
Stanton Thomas Jefferson
POOL B
Red Oak Underwood
Red Oak Bishop Heelan Catholic
Red Oak Gretna
Underwood Bishop Heelan Catholic
Underwood Gretna
Bishop Heelan Catholic Gretna
Tournament Play: A1/B2, A2/B1, Winners, Losers, A3/B4, B3/A4, Winners, Losers
Atlantic Tournament
Atlantic Grand View Christian
Atlantic Treynor
Atlantic St. Albert
Atlantic Knoxville
St. Albert Knoxville
St. Albert Grand View Christian
Treynor St. Albert
Treynor Knoxville
Treynor Grand View Christian
Iowa City High Tournament
Lewis Central vs. Dubuque Hempstead
Lewis Central vs. Ankeny Centennial
Lewis Central vs. Bettendorf
Lewis Central vs. Iowa City High
Missouri Valley Tournament
East Mills Griswold
East Mills Missouri Valley
East Mills Riverside
East Mills Woodbine
East Mills Boyer Valley
East Mills Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Griswold Missouri Valley
Griswold Riverside
Griswold Woodbine
Griswold Boyer Valley
Griswold Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Missouri Valley Riverside
Missouri Valley Woodbine
Missouri Valley Boyer Valley
Missouri Valley Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Riverside Woodbine
Riverside Boyer Valley
Riverside Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Woodbine Boyer Valley
Woodbine Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
Boyer Valley Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
South Central Calhoun Tournament
Audubon South Hamilton
Audubon Perry
Audubon Pocahontas Area
Audubon South Central Calhoun
Audubon Manson-NW Webster
Audubon Spencer
Coon Rapids-Bayard Tournament
Coon Rapids-Bayard Paton-Churdan
Coon Rapids-Bayard CAM
Coon Rapids-Bayard Ankeny Christian
Coon Rapids-Bayard Ogden
Coon Rapids-Bayard Madrid
CAM Paton-Churdan
CAM Ankeny Christian
CAM Ogden
CAM Madrid
Paton-Churdan Ankeny Christian
Paton-Churdan Ogden
Paton-Churdan Madrid
Ankeny Christian Ogden
Ankeny Christian Madrid
Ridge View Tournament
Pool A: Ar-We-Va, Ridge View, Westwood, West Monona
Pool B: OABCIG, East Sac County, MMCRU, Woodbury Central
Championship Bracket: Semifinals & Final
Beatrice Tournament (Auburn)
Freeman Tournament
POOL B
Sterling Mead
Championship Bracket: A1/B2, B1/A2, Winners, Losers
Consolation Bracket: A3/B3/B4
Weeping Water Tournament
POOL A
Weeping Water Humboldt-TRS
Weeping Water Lourdes Central Catholic
Weeping Water Wilber-Clatonia
Lourdes Central Catholic Humboldt-TRS
Lourdes Central Catholic Wilber-Clatonia
POOL B
Falls City Sacred Heart East Butler
Falls City Sacred Heart Brownell-Talbot
Falls City Sacred Heart Yutan
Bracket: 7th, 5th, 3rd, 1st
Syracuse Triangular
Syracuse Douglas County West
Syracuse Ashland-Greenwood
Ashland-Greenwood Douglas County West